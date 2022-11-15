Read full article on original website
Leo A. Klueh, Jr., 76, Huntingburg
Leo A. Klueh Jr., 76, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper. He was born June 8, 1946, in Huntingburg, to Leo Sr. and Margaret (Blume) Klueh. Leo was united in marriage to Velma A. Baer. Leo was a member of...
James E. Winkler, 80, Ferdinand
James E. Winkler, 80, of Ferdinand, passed away at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. James was born December 7, 1941 in Jasper to Bernard and Rose Mary (Green) Winkler. He married Phyllis Hoge on October 14, 1967 in St. Ferdinand Church. She preceded...
Joseph H. Fehribach, 84, Jasper
Joseph H. Fehribach, 84, of Jasper, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Jasper on August 21, 1938, to Albert P. and Frances (Hauser) Fehribach. He married Sandy Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church...
Pat Koch to receive 2022 Sachem Award
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor community leader and originating partner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Patricia (Pat) Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor. A ceremony to celebrate the honor will be conducted at Will Koch Family Auditorium at Heritage Hills High School on Friday, Dec. 2.
Dr. Andreas Hennig joining Memorial Surgical Associates
Andreas Hennig, D.O., MBA, was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Hennig is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr. Hennig...
Jasper: Busy intersection to close for storm sewer installation
The City of Jasper will be closing Third Street at the intersection with Newton Street to facilitate the installation of storm sewer infrastructure on Monday, November 21st, 2022. Third Street will be closed between Main Street and Newton Street. Traffic will be rerouted onto Second Street and Main Street, with...
RSV on the Rise: Signs to watch for and tips for prevention
Currently across the country, there is an increase in the numbers of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases. This has shown to also be leading to increased numbers of hospitalizations. The same is true at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects...
