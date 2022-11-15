ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched as you...
Global climate conference closes with climate damage compensation deal

The COP27 global climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, wrapped early Sunday with an agreement to compensate developing countries for the damages they have suffered from climate change. While developing countries have long pushed for a fund for the suffering they have endured from climate change, wealthy countries, including...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
