Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia attacks ‘playing with fire’, UN warns; negotiating would be capitulation, Ukraine adviser says
UN nuclear watchdog condemns attack on Russian-controlled nuclear plant; Mykhaylo Podolyak says ‘bizarre’ to negotiate after recent military victories
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched as you...
As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU
The British government is denying a report that it is seeking a "Swiss-style" relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit
Global climate conference closes with climate damage compensation deal
The COP27 global climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, wrapped early Sunday with an agreement to compensate developing countries for the damages they have suffered from climate change. While developing countries have long pushed for a fund for the suffering they have endured from climate change, wealthy countries, including...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
‘We can do the impossible’: how key players reacted to end of Cop27 climate summit
World leaders, diplomats and activists respond to signing of ‘historic’ deal as climate talks wrap up
'Window-shopping' GOP elites weigh Trump -- and the alternatives -- at high-profile Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump and his likely 2024 challengers are set to address the Republican Jewish Coalition this weekend in the first major gathering of GOP establishment since the party's lower-than-expected results in this month's midterms.
