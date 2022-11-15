Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
T.F. Green International Airport gears up for busy travel week
(WJAR) — Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is gearing up for a busy holiday travel season, and it’s urging travelers to plan ahead. “We are currently about 80-90% of our pre-pandemic levels, so you can expect that there will be more waiting, more lines that normal,” said John Goodman, assistant vice president for Media and Public Relations at Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “But that comes with any holiday season, so we just ask people to pack their patience and we'll get you to where you need to be.”
Turnto10.com
Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island opens own store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island is now a business owner. Saturday was a big day for Aminullah Faqiry as he held the grand opening for his business, Afghan Super Store. The store is at 105 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The Afghan refugee...
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
Turnto10.com
Weather remains on cruise control for a few days
The next couple of days here in Southern New England is a relatively quiet stretch of weather. The big headline will be the colder-than-average temperatures the region experiences for the next week!. During this chilly period of weather, a high pressure gradually builds in the mid-Atlantic region, limiting the chances...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA hopes to feed the less fortunate with its annual 'Stuff A Bus' donation drive
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has found the one instance most Rhode Islanders wouldn’t mind a stuffed bus. On Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, RIPTA will invite Rhode Islanders to fill it with nonperishable food to help the less fortunate. The bus will...
Turnto10.com
Providence organization looks for help with Thanksgiving meal donations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Camp Street Community ministries is looking for a little help to bring Thanksgiving fixings to the tables of those in need. They are looking for a few different items for the upcoming holiday. "There's only corn and corn, and that's it - you notice there's...
Turnto10.com
Guns for Groceries event held in Fall River, New Bedford
Police in Fall River and New Bedford held a Guns for Groceries event Saturday in an effort to get guns off the street. “The goal is public safety,” said Matt Roy, assistant vice chancellor for career and civic engagement at UMass Dartmouth and a leader for Guns for Groceries.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Turnto10.com
Providence family says missing relative has been found
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family says their relative has been found and is receiving medical care. Phillip Manning, 58, went missing last Sunday after leaving Rhode Island Hospital. His son, Rhett Manning, said Phillip had been wandering Providence for days before going into the Providence Public Library...
Turnto10.com
Frigid chill, sunshine, and isolated snow showers Sunday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The feel of winter is with us in force for Sunday. High temperatures only reach the upper 30s to about 40 degrees, and strong winds will gust 25-40 mph. Lake effect snow showers or even a snow squall may reach Southern New England. That results...
Turnto10.com
Work continues on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend
(WJAR) — Work will continue on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The bridge slide is scheduled to begin Friday night, Nov. 18, and roads will reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The road closures will include the...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 27 injured after bus crash involving Brandeis University students
One person is dead and 27 others were injured after a shuttle bus crashed into a tree Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts. In a statement released Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office confirmed the shuttle bus was transporting 27 students to Brandeis from a hockey game at Northeastern University in Boston when it crashed just after 10:30 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Cadillac Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A person was fatally stabbed on Charles Street in Providence early Saturday morning, police said. The stabbing occurred at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot between the Cadillac Lounge and a vintage car shop. The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing following...
Turnto10.com
Family says relative hasn't been seen since he was dropped off at park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family is pleading with the community to help them find their father and husband. The Providence man, Phillip Manning, is well known on Federal Hill. He was last seen Sunday morning. His son, Rhett Manning, said they are hoping their dad is found...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Brockton home before dawn
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday. The Brockton Fire Department says it happened at a home on Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro High School unveils new mascot
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro High School unveiled their new mascot on Thursday: the Attleboro Blue Bombardier. The mascot is an eagle dressed as an aviator in nod to the town's long tradition of military service. The Bombardiers pay homage to the more than 3,000 Attleboro residents who served in World War II.
Turnto10.com
Fire in Providence leaves one dead, one injured
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence fire official said firefighters found one person dead and a second person injured in a burning home late Saturday night. The victims' names were not immediately available. Firefighters were called to the Lisbon Street home at about 10:40 p.m. The victims were found...
Turnto10.com
Trinity Rep to hold sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Rep will offer the first sensory-friendly in-person performance of “A Christmas Carol” in three years at noon on Saturday. "This is the sensory-friendly plus, which means it's also family friendly, so we actually have modified it and we haven't been able to do that since the 2019 Christmas Carol one," said Jordan Butterfield, the director of education and access at Trinity Rep.
