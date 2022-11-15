(WJAR) — Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is gearing up for a busy holiday travel season, and it’s urging travelers to plan ahead. “We are currently about 80-90% of our pre-pandemic levels, so you can expect that there will be more waiting, more lines that normal,” said John Goodman, assistant vice president for Media and Public Relations at Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “But that comes with any holiday season, so we just ask people to pack their patience and we'll get you to where you need to be.”

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO