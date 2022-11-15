ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Arkansas becomes bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now bowl eligible after taking down Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday in Fayetteville. The Arkansas defense came to play in this matchup. On the Rebels first possession, Jaxson Dart fumbles the ball and Hogs linebacker Drew Sanders recovers it. Unfortunately, the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Kiffin laments Ole Miss miscues in loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – Minutes after No. 14 Ole Miss suffered a 42-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday night, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin look over the game’s stat sheet. Kiffin saw that Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3) and it’s offense had piled up 703 yards total offense, 463 of it rushing, all while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per play.
OXFORD, MS
KARK

Hogs take down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27, now bowl eligible

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took control of the game early against No. 14 Ole Miss and won 42-27 before 71,365 fans at Razorback Stadium on senior night to become bowl eligible before facing Missouri on Friday. The Hogs led 35-6 at halftime and then scored on the second play of...
OXFORD, MS
KARK

Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season

VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
VAN BUREN, AR
KARK

Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK

PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas tradition?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since it’s senior night, this week’s PTN Faceoff topic is best Arkansas tradition. Our KNWA evening co-anchors Chad Mira and Chelsea Helms shares what they think is the best tradition at Arkansas. To vote on who won the Faceoff, head to the link...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE

