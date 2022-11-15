Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322
A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.
underthebutton.com
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
Pedestrian struck by Greyhound bus in Camden, NJ
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a Greyhound bus in Camden, New Jersey.
wooderice.com
The Pennsylvania SPCA is Waiving All Dog Fees For Their Home For The Howlidays Event
On Saturday, November 19th all dogs’ fees will be waived at the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters (350 Erie Avenue), in an effort to help clear the shelter, and find homes for amazing pups. The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting The Home for the Howlidays from 12 pm -6:30pm. The PSPCA’s...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
abc27.com
Update: Pennsylvania State Police say missing man located safe
GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 73-year-old James Borgiet, who was last seen in the area of Heron Court, Glen Mills, Delaware County on Nov. 15 at around 7:30 a.m. On Nov. 16 at 2:25 p.m., police said Borgiet was located safe. Police...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
Water main break flooding North Philadelphia street
A water main break in North Philadelphia has sent water gushing into the street.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
wrnjradio.com
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Warren County. The crash happened on Nov. 12, at around 2:48 p.m., at the intersection of Route 94 and Vail Road in Blairstown Township, Blairstown Township Police Chief Scott Johnsen said. Through a...
