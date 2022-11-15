Read full article on original website
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a 34-year-old woman from...
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead
Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal …. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. Julie...
Eastern Kentucky deputy shot during deadly ambush has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky who was shot during a deadly ambush had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson's fiancé posted an update on Facebook. [facebookalign='center']. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order in...
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Kentucky school bus crash: 11 students released from hospitals as cause still unknown
Magoffin County Schools told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that 11 of the 18 students injured in a bus crash in eastern Kentucky have been released from regional hospitals.
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Human remains were found near Paris Pike and the I-75 ramp on Friday. At 2:10 p.m. Lexington police officers were sent to investigate a report of possible human remains. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office took the remains off for further investigation. According to...
Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay raises
Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Lexington City Council to vote on public safety pay …. Will Lexington's City Council vote Thursday night in favor of giving the police department and 911 dispatchers pay bumps?. Morning weather...
WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
UK Healthcare Circle of Love
Staff with UK HealthCare spent Friday morning packaging gifts for children. Staff with UK HealthCare spent Friday morning packaging gifts for children. Fayette County substitute teachers could soon be …. Substitute teachers in Fayette County could soon make nearly $200 per day. Nov. 18: Working from home, the Goonies, and...
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
