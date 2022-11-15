Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Has Hilarious Response to Mark Grace’s Praise
The defensive end joked with the former MLB All-Star.
Panthers Activate S Jeremy Chinn
After missing the last six games with a hamstring injury, the Carolina Panthers activated safety Jeremy Chinn to the 53-man roster ahead of today's game against the Baltimore Ravens. This is a welcome sign for a secondary that's more than a tad beat up with Myles Harstfield (ankle) and Juston...
Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants
The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants. After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11. "It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to...
Jake Bailey To IR; Patriots Sign New Punter vs. Jets
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a new leg in town for the foreseeable future. Though initially listed as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Pats have placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury. As a result, he will now remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
Cooper Kupp Injury: Out 8 Weeks? Who’s Rams’ ‘Next Man Up’ vs. Saints and Beyond?
For a struggling Los Angeles Rams’ offense, losing their top scoring option had the potential to be a catastrophic blow to their waning hopes for success in 2022. When wide receiver Cooper Kupp went to the locker room with a right ankle injury after getting hit in the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, coach Sean McVay initially feared a season-ending injury.
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
David Andrews Returns; Among Patriots ‘3 to Watch’ vs. Jets
FOXBORO — With their bye week firmly in the past, the New England Patriots are set to return to the field to begin the ‘unofficial’ second-half of the 2022 season. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention as they face off against the New York Jets in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Five Biggest Reasons for Concern at the Bye
As the Miami Dolphins sit and watch during Week 11 of the NFL season, we take stock of where the team stands. When they return to action against the Houston Texans on Nov. 27 riding a four-game winning streak, the Dolphins will have seven games remaining, with a three-game road trip against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills coming after the Houston game, followed by home games against the Packers and Jets sandwiched around the road finale against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on New Year's Day.
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Colts
The Eagles will get an opportunity to bounce back from their first loss on Sunday in Indianapolis, a setback that created some cracks on the facade inside and outside of the NovaCare Complex. Panic set in with much of the fan base after perfection turned to patsy against a limited...
Bears and Falcons Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The only team in NFL history to run for 225 yards five straight games tries to become the only one to do it six straight games on Sunday. More accurately, the Bears simply would like to become a team that has won two of its last eight games. While they...
NFL Draft Profile: Brodric Martin, Defensive Lineman, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Titans Battle Rare Cold in Addition to Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans rarely play in the type of conditions they faced Thursday this early in a season. Their matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field – the first game on the Week 11 schedule – officially is the second coldest pre-December game of the Titans era (1999-present). The temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees, and there was light snow at the start.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
Chiefs coach Reid says he anticipates Mecole Hardman’s stay on IR will be ‘short-term’
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an abdominal issue, meaning he must sit out at least four games. But on Friday his head coach said he’ll likely be back in action this season. That would be good news for both the Chiefs...
Could Chiefs’ seemingly improved running game open things up for Travis Kelce in L.A.?
It’s been tough sledding for the Chargers against the run this season. They enter Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs game ranked 30th in rushing yards allowed and have surrendered more than 200 in a game three times this year. Although the Chiefs have been hit or miss...
Here’s Why Colts’ Defensive Front is Underrated
For the Indianapolis Colts, everything starts up front, on both sides of the football. Their roster has been built with the belief that you start from the inside, out, as the game is won and lost in the trenches. The past few days, we've highlighted the performances of the Colts...
Saints Announce 2 Practice Squad Moves
According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have signed CB Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released LB Kenny Young from the practice squad on Thursday. Young was just added to the practice squad last week prior to the team’s game at Pittsburgh. He was not...
