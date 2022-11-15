As the Miami Dolphins sit and watch during Week 11 of the NFL season, we take stock of where the team stands. When they return to action against the Houston Texans on Nov. 27 riding a four-game winning streak, the Dolphins will have seven games remaining, with a three-game road trip against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills coming after the Houston game, followed by home games against the Packers and Jets sandwiched around the road finale against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on New Year's Day.

2 HOURS AGO