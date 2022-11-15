Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 19 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home is Grateful for the Clamshell Quilters’ Donations
Deb Boucher, the Charity Co-ordinator for the Clamshell Quilters contacted Roxanne Andrews, Director of One2One Care, to offer a donation of handquilted placemats for the new “Meals at Home” program. With each new delivery of a home cooked, nutritous meal, the recipient will receive a beautiful, two- sided placemat to keep. “We are delighted and grateful to receive such a lovely gift from this talented group of quilters.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Donated Di Vece books to benefit WPL
Wiscasset author and folklorist Phil Di Vece has generously donated copies of his books to Wiscasset Public Library with the understanding all proceeds from the sales will be used to benefit library programs. Di Vece’s easy conversational style is a pleasure to read. His books, all on local history, are...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Fill cruiser’ for Toys for Tots Dec. 3
Lincoln County Toys for Tots Coordinator Lisa Marr has announced a “fill the cruiser” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ames True Value Supply, Route 1, Wiscasset. Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15; for more information or for...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Gardens Aglow 2022: The walking tour returns!
Boothbay Register graphic designer and photographer Steve Edwards shot these gorgeous photos during Gardens Aglow press night at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. After two years as a driving event due to COVID, Gardens Aglow returns to its original walking format Nov. 19 through Dec. 31 – plus select dates.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Hope for the Holidays: Holiday Shopping
New Hope Midcoast. Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, is holding a sale of Maine-made items to benefit their work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. Choose from a variety of items for everyone on your list including: tea towels by jennie blue, savory spices and hand-crafted chocolates from Sugar and Spice Farms, Maine Gold syrups, and our own blend of Rock City Coffee, “There’s Grounds for Hope.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WMHS honor roll
Wiscasset Middle High School has announced its first quarter, 2022-23 honor roll as follows:. Sixth grade: High honors, Bradyn Dean, Allie Ferreira, Natalie Maney, Alexandra Marshall, Xzavier Ordung, Graham Oyster, Emmalyn Tarrance and Makynlee Wright. Seventh grade: Highest honors, Pharrell Curtis; high honors, Sophia Blanchard, Nicole Caton, Raegan Eddy, Audra...
