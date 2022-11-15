ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

WJTV 12

Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WAPT

South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire

JACKSON, Miss. — A vacant South Jackson hotel caught fire Friday. Hotel O on Ellis Avenue caught fire Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM. This hotel caught fire at least 4 times back in February. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
WAPT

West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard

JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
WAPT

Two men fatally shot on Mill Street, Capitol Police confirm

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night, according to Capitol Police. Capitol Police were called around 9 P.M. where they found one victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
WAPT

Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison. She is described as a white female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday, November 18,...
WJTV 12

Jackson woman shot in leg on Maple Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on Thursday, November 17 in the 100 block of Maple Street. Officer Sam Brown said the woman was shot once in the leg during a dispute with friends. Police have not released any additional information at […]
WJTV 12

Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
kicks96news.com

Minor Crash, Domestic Disturbance, and more in Leake

2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured. 3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd. 3:38 p.m. – Carthage...
WAPT

Sheriff's office searches for gunman in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man, they say was involved in a drive-by shooting. Sheriff Tyree Jones said Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault and one count of Drive-By Shooting. According to deputies,...
Madison County Journal

Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store

MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
WAPT

Jackson home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
