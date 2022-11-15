Read full article on original website
WAPT
Several northeast Jackson streets dealing with flooding from broken water mains
JACKSON, Miss. — Several streets in Northeast Jackson are flooded from water main breaks. Two of the worst damaged areas are on Brecon Drive and on Friar Circle. Trent Winters, one of the residents in the area, said he reported the problem on Thursday. Winters showed photos from inside...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
WAPT
South Jackson vacant hotel catches fire
WAPT
Fire reignites at downtown Jackson building after being put out late Saturday night
JACKSON, Miss. — Fire reignited at a building in downtown Jackson after being put out late Saturday night. Flames could be seen shooting from the building on Jefferson Street and South Street Saturday night and again Sunday morning. Witnesses said the fire is at an old Entergy building and...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
Alert issued for 75-year-old Mississippi woman last seen Friday morning
WAPT
West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Miss. — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, "Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water," was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford's backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
WAPT
Two men fatally shot on Mill Street, Capitol Police confirm
WAPT
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman
Jackson woman shot in leg on Maple Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on Thursday, November 17 in the 100 block of Maple Street. Officer Sam Brown said the woman was shot once in the leg during a dispute with friends. Police have not released any additional information at […]
WAPT
One person dead after shooting in Yazoo County at outdoor gathering, according to coroner
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — One person is dead after a shooting in Yazoo County, according to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers. According to Shivers, it happened at an outdoor gathering in the county, and that person did die from a gunshot wound. The person has not been identified. This...
WLBT
EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed a Jackson airport commissioner didn’t actually live in the capital city, despite a requirement to do so, that public official is stepping down. A spokesperson for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board confirmed the resignation...
Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street
kicks96news.com
Minor Crash, Domestic Disturbance, and more in Leake
2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured. 3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd. 3:38 p.m. – Carthage...
WAPT
Sheriff's office searches for gunman in drive-by shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man, they say was involved in a drive-by shooting. Sheriff Tyree Jones said Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault and one count of Drive-By Shooting. According to deputies,...
Madison County Journal
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
