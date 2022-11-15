ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Wichita Eagle

Ups and Downs: Clemson Defense With Suffocating Effort In Win Over Miami

View the original article to see embedded media. It wasn't all pretty but it was one-sided. No. 9 Clemson got a suffocating effort from the defense en route to a 40-10 win over Miami. The Tigers limited the Hurricanes to less than 100 yards of total offense on the day and just six first downs.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Settles in as Clemson’s Defensive QB, Playmaker

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's quarterback of the defense was in a battle for a starting role before the season began. He had only played 59 snaps coming into 2021. But 11 games into 2022, there's no question that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has assumed a major role for the No. 9 Tigers (10-1 overall, 8-0 ACC).
