Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle
College football picks today: Week 12 predictions by ESPN College GameDay
Week 12 is here, and with it comes one of two last chances to separate the contenders from the pretenders with a pair of regular season games left before Championship Saturday and the final College Football Playoff selection. And with plenty to sort out on the football field. Including in...
Wichita Eagle
Bears vs. Falcons Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Chicago Bears (3-7) come to town. The Falcons will be tasked with stopping one of the game's hottest players at the moment in Bears quarterback Justin Fields, while Chicago will look to stop Atlanta's brilliant rushing attack.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Fines Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco's physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Cooper Kupp Injury: Out 8 Weeks? Who’s Rams’ ‘Next Man Up’ vs. Saints and Beyond?
For a struggling Los Angeles Rams’ offense, losing their top scoring option had the potential to be a catastrophic blow to their waning hopes for success in 2022. When wide receiver Cooper Kupp went to the locker room with a right ankle injury after getting hit in the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, coach Sean McVay initially feared a season-ending injury.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Bold Predictions for Remaining Seven Games
It’s already Week 11 in the NFL, and the Tennessee Titans kicked it off with an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. This further puts them in the running to win the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, currently sit No....
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Falcons Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The only team in NFL history to run for 225 yards five straight games tries to become the only one to do it six straight games on Sunday. More accurately, the Bears simply would like to become a team that has won two of its last eight games. While they...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all their players and staff dug out of the snow to leave for Detroit for their relocated game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Brodric Martin, Defensive Lineman, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Colts
The Eagles will get an opportunity to bounce back from their first loss on Sunday in Indianapolis, a setback that created some cracks on the facade inside and outside of the NovaCare Complex. Panic set in with much of the fan base after perfection turned to patsy against a limited...
Wichita Eagle
DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward While on IR
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal has spent the last four weeks on injured reserve while recovering from meniscus surgery he had last month. During that time, he's watched the defense try to overcome some of the NFL's best offenses and then got to watch the resurgence of the group once T.J. Watt stepped on the field. He watched three games without Watt, and one with him. And with both sides of the coin, he learned a different type of football.
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
Wichita Eagle
Jake Bailey To IR; Patriots Sign New Punter vs. Jets
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a new leg in town for the foreseeable future. Though initially listed as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Pats have placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury. As a result, he will now remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Josh McDaniels to Return to Denver For First Time as a Head Coach
Josh McDaniels' success as an offensive coordinator in New England can make it easy to forget that he had a quick head coaching stint prior to taking the reins for the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels spent nearly two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010...
Wichita Eagle
David Andrews Returns; Among Patriots ‘3 to Watch’ vs. Jets
FOXBORO — With their bye week firmly in the past, the New England Patriots are set to return to the field to begin the ‘unofficial’ second-half of the 2022 season. The Pats are looking to remain in playoff contention as they face off against the New York Jets in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Wichita Eagle
Five Biggest Reasons for Concern at the Bye
As the Miami Dolphins sit and watch during Week 11 of the NFL season, we take stock of where the team stands. When they return to action against the Houston Texans on Nov. 27 riding a four-game winning streak, the Dolphins will have seven games remaining, with a three-game road trip against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills coming after the Houston game, followed by home games against the Packers and Jets sandwiched around the road finale against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on New Year's Day.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Activate S Jeremy Chinn
After missing the last six games with a hamstring injury, the Carolina Panthers activated safety Jeremy Chinn to the 53-man roster ahead of today's game against the Baltimore Ravens. This is a welcome sign for a secondary that's more than a tad beat up with Myles Harstfield (ankle) and Juston...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Comments / 0