Boys’ Basketball: East Bladen 59, East Columbus 39
ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen’s defense held East Columbus without a field goal for almost 11.5 minutes during a 22-1 blitz that began the 2nd half and propelled the Eagles to a 59-39 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over the Gators Friday night. Gator guard Jay’zeon Brown had nailed...
NCHSAA 2-A Boys Soccer Championship: Owen Beats Clinton On PKs
BROWNS SUMMIT – The Owen Warhorses collected the program’s first state championship in thrilling fashion, knocking off Clinton 4-3 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes of play. Davis Kendall equalized for the Warhorses in the 77th minute on his way to earning the 2A Most Valuable Player honors in the match.
SWAC 10U Boys Soccer State Tournament: Bladen County 6, RMPR Hot Shots 4
FUQUAY-VARINA – Diego Sandoval lit up the scoreboard with a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Friday night to lead Bladen County to a 6-4 victory over the RMPR Hot Shots in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) 10-and-Under Boys Soccer state tournament. Sandoval fired in a pair of...
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 7, East Columbus 1
TAR HEEL – Cristian Rodriguez poured in a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Thursday to lead Tar Heel to a 7-1 Waccamaw Middle School Conference boys’ soccer victory over East Columbus. The Panthers moved into sole possession of 1st place in the Waccamaw’s AA Division with...
Middle School Boys Soccer: Elizabethtown 3, West Columbus 0
CERRO GORDO – Ishaq Algozy fired in 2 goals Thursday to lead Elizabethtown’s Cougars to a 3-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference boys’ soccer victory over West Columbus. Algozy drilled in his 1st goal in the 7th minute of play. The Cougars led 1-0 at halftime, but Andrrio Garcia-Nunez stretched the lead to 2-0 with a 2nd half goal.
Bladen 14U Boys All-Stars In State SWAC Tourney Friday
FUQUAY-VARINA – The Bladen County 14-and-Under Boys All-Stars will open play Friday night in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) state soccer tournament at Fleming Park. The park is located at 503 Fleming Loop Road in Fuquay-Varina. Bladen County will face Nash County at 7:45 p.m. in their Friday opener....
Bladen 10U Girls All-Stars In State SWAC Tourney Saturday
FUQUAY-VARINA – The Bladen County 10-and-Under Girls All-Stars will open play Saturday in the State-Wide Activities Committee (SWAC) state soccer tournament at Fleming Park. The park is located at 503 Fleming Loop Road in Fuquay-Varina. Bladen County opens play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against the Nash County Strikers. At...
Sports Schedule For Nov. 18
East Columbus at East Bladen, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. West Bladen at North Brunswick, ppd. until Dec. 21. SWAC state tournament, Fleming Park, Fuquay-Varina. 10U Boys: Bladen County vs. RMPR Hot Shots, 7:30 p.m. 14U Boys: Bladen County vs. Nash County, 7:45 p.m.
Thoughts While Shaving For Nov. 17
The wind continues and leaves are plentiful … Think about attempting to move some, I have just about decided, “let the wind do it”. Big bucks spent on putting people on the moon … 12 people have walked on the moon … Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were the first … Trust me, I have no desire to do so…
National Talent Tour is Successful in Bladen Despite Lack of Support
The National Talent Tour, Road to the Apollo in New York, saw “rule breakers” and a “lack of support” in Bladen County. However, the event organizer, Captain Newborn, said the show was successful. The event was held at Bladen Community College Saturday, November 13, 2022. The...
87&Pine Concert Set to Raise Funds for East Bladen High School
The East Bladen High School Booster Club is hosting a concert fundraiser this Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. 87&Pine, a local country/rock band, will be the main feature of the Concert. Brent Underwood, the lead singer of the band, said, “We will be playing a...
Ottis Graham Obituary
Ottis Winston Graham, age 75, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Florence SC. Born April 23, 1947, in Council, NC, he was the son of Berline Peterson Graham and the late Ottis Edward Graham. He was a graduate of the East Arcadia High School Class of 1965 and earned an Associate degree from Bladen Community College. He served over 10 years in the United States Army in Vietnam, Brussels Belgium and at the United States Military Academy in West Point NY. After service, he worked for many years at the Corning Optical Fibers plant in Wilmington.
East and West Bladen Key Clubs Strive to Reach Goal
The East Bladen and West Bladen Key Club members are working together to reach a goal of collecting 5,000 canned food items for local food pantries. The high school club members met with the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown Tuesday night to discuss the challenge. The Kiwanis Club challenged both Key...
Mistletoe Market in Columbus County
In just two weeks, the Whiteville Junior Woman’s Club will host a Mistletoe Market in Columbus County. At this event, there will be a multitude of things to take part in, like food trucks, remarkable vendors, Duplin Winery, and Christmas mini-photo sessions! There will even be a kids’ zone as well as free gift wrapping provided by the tremendous Whiteville Juniorettes.
Freeze Watch In Effect Early Friday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch in effect from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday for Bladen County and surrounding areas. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 31 degrees are possible. Patchy frost is expected after midnight Friday. The watch area also includes Robeson, Columbus, inland...
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Seeks Volunteers
Wilmington, NC – Lower Cape Fear LifeCare seeks volunteers in Bladen and Columbus counties to give families support, friendship and time together when they need it most. The local nonprofit will conduct a volunteer orientation on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 1-4 p.m., at its Angel House Hospice Care Center, 206 Warrior Trail Rd., Whiteville, NC. For more information or to sign up to attend, call 910-796-7900 or email Volunteer.Department@lifecare.org.
Christmas Parade Registration Extended Until Tuesday, November 23
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is extending the deadline to register for the 2022 Christmas Parade until Tuesday, November 22 . The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present and Future”. Businesses, organizations and individuals have been challenged to create floats that interpret that theme for the Best of Float Contest.
BCC Nursing Students Learn Empathy Through Community-Based Project
DUBLIN, NC – Students in the BCC nursing program, in collaboration with several community partners, spent the day participating in a community simulation project where they were faced with many of the same disparities members of our elderly population face when accessing health care, food, medication, and transportation. The project required the students to analyze Medicare benefits, and reflect on healthcare disparities and resources that are available within the community.
Bladen County Firefighters Receive Training on Hazardous Materials
At the Bladen County Firefighters Association meeting held this month at the Emergency Services Training facility, firefighters were trained on responding to accidents involving trucks hauling hazardous materials. Fire Chief Dale Brennan said, “It was a really good training.”. Bull Shaw with Wolfpack Transportation provided the training. His reasoning...
