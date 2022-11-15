Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as Compared to FY 2022
-WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as compared to FY 2022. -WISeKey’s IoT segment is expected to generate FY 2022 revenue of approximately $22.7 million, an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021 revenue of $16.9 million.
salestechstar.com
Breaking down ESG Initiatives: Why Should Brands Follow ESG Concepts?
ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. ESG is a framework for mindful consumption. It aids companies in luring investors, fostering consumer loyalty, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the sustainability of business operations. Like any other business, your business is deeply connected with environmental, social and governance concerns...
salestechstar.com
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
salestechstar.com
Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024
Annual report on software usage analytics suggests that many suppliers lack important insights into the customer lifecycle. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2022 report. The second part of an annual series, now in its fourth year, this report identifies trends in and best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data.
salestechstar.com
The Modern Data Company Adds Two to Its Leadership Team Amid Accelerating Growth and Expansion
New leaders will focus on growth across healthcare and advancing customer solutions. The Modern Data Company – redefining data management with DataOS, the world’s first data operating system – today announced two new key hires for its leadership team. Rich Waller joins as general manager of healthcare, and Vishal Venkatram has been appointed field chief technology officer of customer solutions.
salestechstar.com
ComTec Solutions Recognized by Epicor as a Platinum Partner in Annual Partner Program Awards
ComTec Solutions received prestigious Platinum Partner recognition from Epicor Partner Programs as part of their annual Partner Program Awards. ComTec Solutions is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Partner status by Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, in the annual Epicor Partner Program Awards. Recipients were selected by Epicor based on ability to enhance customers’ growth potential through Epicor solutions and the business generated with Epicor.
salestechstar.com
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
salestechstar.com
Instant Brands Boosts Share of Voice with CommerceIQ Retail Ecommerce Management Platform
Manufacturer of iconic lifestyle brands consolidated its retail ecommerce tech stack with CommerceIQ to reach its ecommerce growth targets. CommerceIQ, the leading Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, has worked with Instant Brands, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of iconic consumer lifestyle brands like Instant, Pyrex, Corelle and CorningWare, to enable the company to help to scale and profitably grow its retail ecommerce business. Instant Brands was able to reach its ecommerce growth targets by consolidating its retail ecommerce tech stack with CommerceIQ’s all-in-one platform.
salestechstar.com
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
salestechstar.com
Conga Named Top Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix
Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.
salestechstar.com
Nfinite Research Reveals Retailers’ Rapid Shift to CGI and 3D Imagery
Nfinite, the leader in next-generation visualization and e-commerce merchandising, announced the second in a series of findings of its independent research into the opinions and expectations of retail executives around online product imagery in e-commerce and consumer engagement. A key research finding highlights the shift from costly and cumbersome traditional...
salestechstar.com
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
salestechstar.com
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
salestechstar.com
Simfoni Retains Value Leader Position in Fall 2022 Spend Matters SolutionMap
Simfoni, the next-generation digital solutions provider for procurement intelligence and spend automation today announced it has retained its position as Value Leader in the Fall 2022 Spend Matters Solution Map in the categories of Spend Analytics and Sourcing. This marks the seventh consecutive year Simfoni has been ranked a solution leader in these respective categories.
salestechstar.com
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
salestechstar.com
Showpad Unveils New Enablement Operating System (eOS), Partner Ecosystem, and App Studio at Transform Connect
Showpad continues to expand solution offerings, following recent recognition by Independent Research Firm. Showpad, the global leader in sales enablement technology, hosted its annual Transform Connect event on November 9, 2022 and unveiled its new product vision and solution strategy – including the launch of Showpad’s Enablement Operating System (eOS™), App Studio and Partner Ecosystem.
salestechstar.com
GoodTime Lands Spot on Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 423% revenue growth to the world’s top companies’ hunger for efficiency and disdain for inefficient meetings. GoodTime, the world’s first Meeting Optimization Engine that makes meetings smarter, today announced it ranked #329 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. GoodTime grew 423% during this period.
salestechstar.com
Rokt Appoints Nathaniel Katz as CFO as Company Accelerates Growth
Highly Experienced Finance Executive Brings Strategic Planning, IPO and M&A Expertise to Rokt. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately. Katz is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at both public and private technology and services companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, M&A, and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth.
salestechstar.com
Balance Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Self-Serve Payments to US B2B Merchants
Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.
Comments / 0