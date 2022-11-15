Read full article on original website
The Modern Data Company Adds Two to Its Leadership Team Amid Accelerating Growth and Expansion
New leaders will focus on growth across healthcare and advancing customer solutions. The Modern Data Company – redefining data management with DataOS, the world’s first data operating system – today announced two new key hires for its leadership team. Rich Waller joins as general manager of healthcare, and Vishal Venkatram has been appointed field chief technology officer of customer solutions.
Conga Named Top Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix
Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024
Annual report on software usage analytics suggests that many suppliers lack important insights into the customer lifecycle. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2022 report. The second part of an annual series, now in its fourth year, this report identifies trends in and best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data.
Thrio Highlighted as Contact Center Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan
Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its placement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. As noted in the report, Thrio ranks high on the Innovation scale. Its CCaaS platform is designed to...
Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion
SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company’s AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Smartsheet for outpacing the competition with broadest set of available work types. Smartsheet , the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. The...
IT Leaders May Underestimate the Risk of Shadow SaaS, Finds New Snow Software Survey
Ninety-six percent of IT leaders are confident in their organization’s SaaS security despite ranking ‘lack of visibility’ as a top concern. Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, unveiled new data highlighting the challenges facing IT leaders due to expanded software as a service (SaaS) usage. While a huge majority of IT leaders (96%) indicated they were ‘confident or very confident’ in their organization’s SaaS security measures, the top challenge for leaders managing SaaS was ‘employees adding new SaaS applications without notifying IT,’ suggesting that leaders may underestimate the importance of visibility in security.
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
Aiven Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven’s fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure. Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
Insight Earns Three Cisco Partner of the Year Recognitions
Insight’s alignment with Cisco on solutions critical to running a modern business leads to top partner nods for Americas Commercial, Canada SMB and innovation for the U.S. East region. Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced that it is the recipient...
Infobip to Improve Customer Satisfaction With Dialogflow Integration Through Partnership With Google Cloud
Infobip’s innovative omnichannel communications platform will now be available to organizations that use Dialogflow to create conversational experiences with users on their preferred channels and improve user satisfaction. Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has integrated with Dialogflow, Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot building platform, to provide enhanced...
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management
For the seventh time in a row, MuleSoft was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced that Gartner has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. This is the seventh time in a row that MuleSoft has earned this recognition.
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
Pricefx Closes Five New Wholesale Distribution Customers with SAP
The CX cloud pricing optimization solution is an SAP endorsed app. Pricefx, a global leader in cloud-native pricing software, announced it has signed five new wholesale distribution customers. These customers, including U.S. natural food distributor KeHE, selected Pricefx’s SAP endorsed app to help them deliver a better customer experience, improve margins and maximize their ERP investment.
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
Showpad Unveils New Enablement Operating System (eOS), Partner Ecosystem, and App Studio at Transform Connect
Showpad continues to expand solution offerings, following recent recognition by Independent Research Firm. Showpad, the global leader in sales enablement technology, hosted its annual Transform Connect event on November 9, 2022 and unveiled its new product vision and solution strategy – including the launch of Showpad’s Enablement Operating System (eOS™), App Studio and Partner Ecosystem.
Balance Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Self-Serve Payments to US B2B Merchants
Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.
