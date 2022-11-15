Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.

