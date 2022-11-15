ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kpic

Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA

The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Nix status still uncertain days before Utah game

EUGENE, Ore. — At the front of Duck fans' minds this week has been whether Bo Nix will take the field against Utah this weekend. Unfortunately, we still do not have an answer for that and likely won't have an answer till game day. But we do know that...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston

Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion

On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
kpic

Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

Eugene meat market expected to get over 800 turkeys one week before Thanksgiving

EUGENE, Ore. — Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
kpic

Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Red Cup Rebellion: Over 100 unionized Starbucks locations go on strike

EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks workers in downtown Eugene joined more than 100 stores across the U.S. in a one-day strike on Thursday, demanding better pay, higher staffing levels and more support for union workers. The nationwide strike happened on Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," when the coffee giant gives away...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
LANE COUNTY, OR

