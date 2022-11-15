GSLS Uses Descartes’ Route Optimisation and Mobile Proof of Delivery (POD) Solutions to Transform Operations

Read full article on original website
CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation
DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024
Annual report on software usage analytics suggests that many suppliers lack important insights into the customer lifecycle. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2022 report. The second part of an annual series, now in its fourth year, this report identifies trends in and best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data.
salestechstar.com
Hiya Launches the First-Ever Personalized Call Protection Solution to Stop Spam and Fraud
New Personal AI solution provides the industry’s most advanced call protection solution for more than 100 million users in North America. Hiya, the leading voice security platform, announced Personal AI, a powerful new capability for protecting users from being defrauded and annoyed by spam calls, is now live on the Hiya network. Personal AI augments Hiya Protect to be nearly twice as effective as other call protection solutions against the constantly-evolving tactics used by phone spam and fraudsters.
salestechstar.com
Infobip to Improve Customer Satisfaction With Dialogflow Integration Through Partnership With Google Cloud
Infobip’s innovative omnichannel communications platform will now be available to organizations that use Dialogflow to create conversational experiences with users on their preferred channels and improve user satisfaction. Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, has integrated with Dialogflow, Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot building platform, to provide enhanced...
salestechstar.com
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
salestechstar.com
Pricefx Closes Five New Wholesale Distribution Customers with SAP
The CX cloud pricing optimization solution is an SAP endorsed app. Pricefx, a global leader in cloud-native pricing software, announced it has signed five new wholesale distribution customers. These customers, including U.S. natural food distributor KeHE, selected Pricefx’s SAP endorsed app to help them deliver a better customer experience, improve margins and maximize their ERP investment.
foodlogistics.com
Logistics TMS Increases Freight Movement Visibility
Trailer Bridge launches MasterMind TMS technology across its logistics branches, in strategic partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems, to increase visibility into customers freight movement and efficiency in its operations. “We are incredibly proud of the work that has been put into launching this platform,” says Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano....
salestechstar.com
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
salestechstar.com
The Modern Data Company Adds Two to Its Leadership Team Amid Accelerating Growth and Expansion
New leaders will focus on growth across healthcare and advancing customer solutions. The Modern Data Company – redefining data management with DataOS, the world’s first data operating system – today announced two new key hires for its leadership team. Rich Waller joins as general manager of healthcare, and Vishal Venkatram has been appointed field chief technology officer of customer solutions.
thepennyhoarder.com
BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps
BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
salestechstar.com
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
salestechstar.com
Breaking down ESG Initiatives: Why Should Brands Follow ESG Concepts?
ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. ESG is a framework for mindful consumption. It aids companies in luring investors, fostering consumer loyalty, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the sustainability of business operations. Like any other business, your business is deeply connected with environmental, social and governance concerns...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
salestechstar.com
National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve
Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores. National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. As a part of the partnership, NRS’s nationwide network of...
salestechstar.com
Balance Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Self-Serve Payments to US B2B Merchants
Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
ZDNet
Eye-popping: Images project grim health future for delivery drivers
The gig economy, coupled with on-demand everything, has its perks. But if you work as a delivery driver, your health is probably in shambles. Circuit, a company that makes last mile route planning software, surveyed 1,000 delivery drivers about their health and habits. The team then used AI to visually represent what those drivers are likely to look like in the next 25 years if habits don't improve.
The 10 people transforming supply chain - including leaders from Best Buy, Goodr, and Altana
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the supply chain sector.
salestechstar.com
Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution...
Hotels Magazine
How eroding customer satisfaction impacts profit
As hotel demand returns to pre-COVID levels (or exceeds it in the case of destination resorts), hotels are facing new challenges particularly as it relates to the guest experience. Staffing shortages, supply chain challenges and reduced or modified levels of service show their scars throughout the industry. What has changed? Customers are voicing discontent. If hotels are charging more, guests want to experience service levels that support the increased rate. How can hoteliers put customers first while dealing with a plethora of new operational challenges?
