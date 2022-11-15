GSLS Uses Descartes’ Route Optimisation and Mobile Proof of Delivery (POD) Solutions to Transform Operations

Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.

3 DAYS AGO