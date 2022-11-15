ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls

I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Why Staying Home in Idaho May be the Best Place for Thanksgiving

The year has flown by and in less than a week Thanksgiving will be here. Despite all the Christmas music, decorations, and shopping to get done, there is still a major holiday to celebrate this coming week, and where and who to spend it with can often be a debate each year for families. Do you fly or drive to certain relatives or do people come to your house? Perhaps you want to take a fun destination trip for the holiday this year to get away from everything for a few days. When it comes to Thanksgiving, where are the best places to be in the United States, and is staying in Idaho, maybe the best option?
IDAHO STATE
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]

Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
TWIN FALLS, ID
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho

It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals

The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Christmas Tree Permits On Sale for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Christmas tree permits are now on sale for the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest began selling permits Monday Nov 14, for people to go out and cut their own Christmas tree. The permits are for private use and allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet tall for just $10. Permits are limited to one per family or group. If the family has a fourth grader they'll be able to get a free permit through the Every Kid Outdoors, hit the LINK to get one. The student will have to get a Every Kid Outdoors pass and present it at the Sawtooth National Forest offices either in Jerome, Fairfield, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area offices north of Ketchum. The student has to be present when the Christmas tree permit is presented. The Forest Service advises people plan ahead before they head out to get their trees.“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Nelson Mills, Sawtooth National Forest Forester. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” Information on where to cut trees will be available at the location permits are sold. Christmas trees cannot be cut down in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer cabins sites, or in organized camp sites.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
