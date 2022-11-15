Read full article on original website
Day Trip From Twin Falls To Magical Hot Spring Perched Over River
I don't use the word awe-inspiring very often, but a hot spring located northwest of Twin Falls that I recently discovered has one of the most incredible views you'll find anywhere in the Gem State. The location is also one that adventurous Magic Valley residents could enjoy and still make it home in time for dinner.
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Idaho’s Least Favorite Thanksgiving Food Is Also The Most Important
Let's be honest here. If I ask you to think of a Thanksgiving dinner, you're going to imagine a turkey with a bunch of side dishes. Even if you don't like turkey, that's the image most of us have. Even a Google search of 'Thanksgiving Dinner' shows a turkey in every single picture.
Why Staying Home in Idaho May be the Best Place for Thanksgiving
The year has flown by and in less than a week Thanksgiving will be here. Despite all the Christmas music, decorations, and shopping to get done, there is still a major holiday to celebrate this coming week, and where and who to spend it with can often be a debate each year for families. Do you fly or drive to certain relatives or do people come to your house? Perhaps you want to take a fun destination trip for the holiday this year to get away from everything for a few days. When it comes to Thanksgiving, where are the best places to be in the United States, and is staying in Idaho, maybe the best option?
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
Spend A Snowy Night In Covered Wagon Airbnb East Of Twin Falls
I've seen some charming rentals on Airbnb over the years, but there's one property roughly 100 miles east of Twin Falls that is the definition of romantic. How does a snowy, overnight stay in a covered wagon with nearly 360 degrees of mountains sound?. Airbnb has become insanely popular since...
Twin Falls: Help Prevent Flooding by Cleaning Gutters and Curbs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls is asking residents to help prevent localized flooding by keeping gutters and curbs clear of debris and leaves near their homes. The city says keeping the drainage areas clear will help keep the water flowing when winter weather and subsequent melting arrives. "It’s not necessary to remove all leaves as storm drains are designed to allow some debris, but residents can help by ensuring that leaves are not accumulating along street gutters and around storm drains. Simply removing these leaves can help the stormwater system channel water away from the street," says the City in a statement. The City uses street sweepers to do the bulk of the work in areas where a lot of debris and leaves build up. The leaves along with dirt and debris can clog the drainage pipes that lead to retention ponds located around the city. The ponds or basins hold the runoff water and allow it to soak back into the ground or the overflow continues through the canal system and into Rock Creek or the Snake River. Any bags of leaves can be left beside resident trash bins and will be picked up during regular trash days at no extra charge, according to the City.
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Driver Test Questions Twin Falls Motorists Are Getting Wrong
I've been driving in Twin Falls for many years, and I keep seeing area motorists making the same poor decisions behind the wheel. I recently researched the most missed driving test questions in Idaho, and it all began to make sense. Ninety-nine percent of the questions on national driving tests...
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals
The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
Christmas Tree Permits On Sale for Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Christmas tree permits are now on sale for the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest began selling permits Monday Nov 14, for people to go out and cut their own Christmas tree. The permits are for private use and allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet tall for just $10. Permits are limited to one per family or group. If the family has a fourth grader they'll be able to get a free permit through the Every Kid Outdoors, hit the LINK to get one. The student will have to get a Every Kid Outdoors pass and present it at the Sawtooth National Forest offices either in Jerome, Fairfield, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area offices north of Ketchum. The student has to be present when the Christmas tree permit is presented. The Forest Service advises people plan ahead before they head out to get their trees.“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Nelson Mills, Sawtooth National Forest Forester. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” Information on where to cut trees will be available at the location permits are sold. Christmas trees cannot be cut down in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer cabins sites, or in organized camp sites.
10 Alternatives to Eating Turkey Due to a Shortage this Thanksgiving in Idaho
Thanksgiving is next week, and rumors have circulated that there may be a turkey shortage, and it has some wondering if there will be enough to go around for all the families in the area. While there should be enough to go around, in the worst-case scenario that there are no turkeys available, here are some alternatives to consider this Thanksgiving.
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Prayers For Idaho Girl With Rare Heart Defect Having Surgery
A young Idaho girl is preparing for a very big surgery to repair a rare defect of the heart that less than one percent of the country's population is born with. Emmalynn Rupe is flying to California for this surgery in less than a month, and we send our prayers to her.
