Pearls & Oy-sters: Managing Cholesterol in a Patient With Statin Intolerance Due to Anti-HMG-CoA Reductase–Associated Myopathy

Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins
A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
Idaho State Journal
Supplements to help cholesterol levels
Optimizing cardiac health has multiple variables that need to be addressed. One of those variables, somewhat controversial according to some authorities, is managing cholesterol. The mainstay of treatment for high or potentially risky cholesterol numbers is statin drugs. Statins are inhibitors of hydroxymethylglutaryl-coenzyme A (HMG-CoA) reductase. HMG-CoA reductase is an...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new oral drug for lowering cholesterol
After statins, the next leading class of medications for managing cholesterol are PCSK9 inhibitors. These highly effective agents help the body pull excess cholesterol from the blood, but unlike statins, which are available as oral agents, PCSK9 inhibitors can only be administered as shots, creating barriers to their use. Now,...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Medical News Today
Age-related macular degeneration: Cholesterol, diabetes drugs may lower risk
Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence. The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms. Age-related macular...
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
cohaitungchi.com
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism
Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Hypertension linked to increased risk for severe COVID-19
(HealthDay News) — Hypertension is a risk factor for severe COVID-19, with a dose-response relationship for elevated systolic blood pressure (SBP) with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in PLOS ONE. Holly Pavey, from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
neurologylive.com
Congestive Heart Failure and Left Atrial Enlargement Among Predictive Factors for Poststroke Atrial Fibrillation
At 12 months, patients with congestive heart failure and/or left atrial enlargement had an atrial fibrillation detection rate of 23.4% vs 5.0% for patients with neither attribute. Using an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), findings from a prespecified analysis of the STROKE-AF trial (NCT02700945) identified several risk factors associated with poststroke...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
Healthline
What to Know About Menopause and the Risk of Heart Disease
Menopause may increase the risk of heart disease due to declining estrogen levels and other hormone-related factors. But you can lower your risk by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. Menopause doesn’t cause heart disease. But there are certain heart disease risk factors...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
Comments / 0