An Illinois man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51-year-old Billy Tellor, of Dongola, was convicted Wednesday, November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions. Teller was arrested in May of 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13th, 2023 at the Union County Courthouse.

DONGOLA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO