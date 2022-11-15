Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
Dongola, IL man convicted of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child
An Illinois man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51-year-old Billy Tellor, of Dongola, was convicted Wednesday, November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions. Teller was arrested in May of 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13th, 2023 at the Union County Courthouse.
County commissioners field questions, concerns about Klaus Park plan
Cape Girardeau County Commission’s most recent regular meeting was taken up with resident concerns about a proposed plan to place a new 8,000-square-foot emergency management building on county-owned property in Klaus Park. Three county residents addressed Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst on Thursday, Nov. 17 — a day after two public meetings on the project were held in a pavilion at the park attended by both Koeper and Herbst. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take top prizes at bridge-building competition
Chaffee High School junior Ayne Held won first prize in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th annual bridge-building competition Thursday, Nov. 17. Held’s bridge was also awarded the prize for “Most Aesthetic” bridge design. Oak Ridge High School students won the second through fifth prizes, and the school won first place in “Best Overall Performance.” Students from 25 high schools across the state competed, and almost 250 model bridges were set up on the stage of the Academic Hall auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
