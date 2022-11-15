ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
petpress.net

10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World

There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
MAINE STATE
Newsweek

Puppy Waiting To Play With Neighbors' Cat Every Day Melts Hearts

An adorable video of a puppy and cat friendship as gone viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views. The video, posted to @petkingdomtiktok, explains: "The neighbor's puppy comes to play with my cat every day." In the video, a puppy can be seen waiting patiently while a gray tabby...
CNN

The 25 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts

Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
topdogtips.com

8 Best Mixed-Breed Hypoallergenic Dogs

Let’s face it: being a pet owner with heightened skin sensitivity and allergies is not the most suitable combination. You may want to rush toward a cute yet mighty American Eskimo Dog or an adorable puppy-eyed Beagle but your allergies will hold you back. Remember the last time you...
psychologytoday.com

Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs

Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
psychologytoday.com

pawesome.net

Video of Corgi Owner Hiding From Her Dogs Is Just Too Cute

It would appear that corgis are having a moment. Perhaps it’s because the dog breed was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth, but there have never been more cute corgis in the public eye than there are now. In this hilarious video from @DobyandBlue, we see the corgis’...
The Dogington Post

Top Hiking Dog Breeds

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Have you hiked with your dog before? In general, most dogs enjoy being outside, especially in areas where they can roam freely and discover new things. And due to the fact that dogs typically enjoy long walks filled with interesting smells, hiking with dogs is a popular activity with pet owners. Many dogs enjoy going on hikes. It helps them exercise both their body and mind.

