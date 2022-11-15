Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham to visit Giants, Cowboys after Thanksgiving, as NFL return nears
Saquon Barkley wants Odell Beckham to return to the Giants. And it might just happen. Beckham will make official free agency visits to the Giants and Cowboys after Thanksgiving, according to NFL Network, as he narrows his choices and nears his return to the NFL. Beckham, a 30-year-old wide receiver,...
Broncos' Hackett hands over play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak
Nathaniel Hackett hands over play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak, the son of former Broncos Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, called plays for Vikings last season.
Jets’ Zach Wilson sends feisty message to critics before trying to put Patriots misery behind him
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson couldn’t hide his dejection as he walked off the field at MetLife Stadium after another brutal performance in a loss to the rival Patriots last month. The look on his face seemed to alternate between shock and anger after throwing three interceptions that helped doom...
Why Jets-Patriots is the biggest game Robert Saleh’s team will play all year
The standings and analytics tell the story on their own for the Jets: Sunday’s game against the Patriots is a huge one that will go a long way toward determining if they make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. FiveThirtyEight has Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium ranked...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0