Saturday was stunning on many occasions for the UNC football program. Not only did it fall at home to unranked Georgia Tech, but the high-powered offense of the first 10 games of the season was nonexistent. The Tar Heels fell 21-17 to the Yellow Jackets and what was considered to be a trap game coming into the matchup, turned out to be all of that… and more. Heading into the game, not only was UNC a deep sleeper for the College Football Playoff, but the Tar Heels were in the middle of a Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Drake Maye. Both crashed...

