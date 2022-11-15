The latest data indicates about 25-percent of Iowans have gotten a flu shot. Dr. Robert Kruse is the state medical director...(audio clip below :06 ) Over 20-percent of Buena Vista County residents have received the flu vaccine. All surrounding counties have a flu vaccination rate of 24-percent or higher, with the exception of Ida County at 18-percent. During the flu season three years ago, 40-percent of Iowans got a flu shot. Kruse says cases of influenza and the respiratory illness known as R-S-V are increasing in Iowa with residents indoors more this time of year.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO