Richard “Dick” Verne Johnson
Richard “Dick” Verne Johnson, spirited, competitive, big-hearted, and silver tongued, passed into eternal life on November 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life Mass on Friday, November...
Myrtle E. Stephens, age 95, of Grimes
Myrtle E. Stephens, age 95, of Grimes, Iowa formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa died on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Funeral services will take place Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Wall Lake Cemetery in...
Storm Lake Woman Involved in Clay County Rollover Accident
A Storm Lake woman escaped uninjured in an single-vehicle rollover accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 8:25 this (Thur) morning in the five-thousand mile of U.S. Highway 71. 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving northbound when her vehicle lost traction, spun, and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over once, and came to rest on the drivers side.
Storm Lake Rolls Over Raiders In Season Opening Win
The Storm Lake girls basketball team beat East Sac County 83-39 Friday night in Sac City in the season opener for both teams. A pair of freshman led the Tornadoes in scoring as Avery DeHaan buried eight 3-pointers and scored 35 points and Grace Kenkel poured in 19 points. Sophomore Maddy Raveling scored 12 points and hit three 3-pointers including a 60-footer at the buzzer to end the first quarter.
Iowa Utilities Board Denies Environmental Study Request for Proposed Navigator Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board is denying a request for an environmental impact study for construction of the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway carbon capture pipeline. The study request was made by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The pipeline would run through counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Pocahontas. Last...
Prairie Lakes AEA Achieves Full Accreditation
The Prairie Lakes Area Education Agency, which serves a number of area schools, has received full accreditation from the Iowa State Board of Education. The accredited status indicates that the agency has met all requirements for services designated by Chapter 72 of the Iowa Administrative Code. During the accreditation process, each of Iowa's nine Area Education Agencies undergoes an intensive review of services designated to ensure that the agencies are meeting all requirements. The process includes interviews with school personnel, as well as agency staff members. All nine AEA's have full accreditation status.
Iowa Flu Shot Rate Lagging ; Local Flu and COVID Vaccine Numbers
The latest data indicates about 25-percent of Iowans have gotten a flu shot. Dr. Robert Kruse is the state medical director...(audio clip below :06 ) Over 20-percent of Buena Vista County residents have received the flu vaccine. All surrounding counties have a flu vaccination rate of 24-percent or higher, with the exception of Ida County at 18-percent. During the flu season three years ago, 40-percent of Iowans got a flu shot. Kruse says cases of influenza and the respiratory illness known as R-S-V are increasing in Iowa with residents indoors more this time of year.
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Spencer man has been arrested on multiple drug charges. According to Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton, a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Grand Avenue at around 9pm on Wednesday. 23-year-old Jade Schleisman was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, both class D felonies...Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, a serious misdemeanor...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
