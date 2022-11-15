ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Bitter cold start to the weekend

(FOX 9) - After several days of snow and cloudy skies, we now face a bitterly cold start to our weekend. Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the teens that fall throughout the day. While that is enough to make you shutter, the wind will put the cherry on top of our frigid Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Arrest made in connection to St. Paul homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from early Sunday morning. Police say they took a 32-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon. On Sunday, officers and Saint Paul Fire Medics responded to a 911 call for a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota sees steep, early spike in flu cases

The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul man set fire to parents home with them inside: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old man in St. Paul faces charges for allegedly starting a fire in his parent's basement and walking away while they were still inside. Court documents state John Joseph Swenson, 55, is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire in his parent's home, which spread and caused extensive damage. Authorities allege this wasn't the first time he started a fire at the home.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Francis house fire has multiple agencies responding

ST. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to a house fire in St. Francis Friday evening. The St. Francis Police Department dispatch confirmed they were alerted to a fully engulfed house fire at 2:49 p.m. at the 23300 block of Redwood Court. The scene remains active as...
SAINT FRANCIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lake City Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Cow

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man was brought to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a cow Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 39-year-old Corey Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north on Hwy. 63 when the vehicle struck a cow at the intersection of 63 and County Rd. 70 about three miles south of Zumbro Falls. The vehicle-animal collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
LAKE CITY, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
FARIBAULT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy