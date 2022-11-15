Read full article on original website
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
Minnesota weather: Bitter cold start to the weekend
(FOX 9) - After several days of snow and cloudy skies, we now face a bitterly cold start to our weekend. Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the teens that fall throughout the day. While that is enough to make you shutter, the wind will put the cherry on top of our frigid Saturday afternoon.
Minnesota weather: Bitter cold and windy day ahead
Saturday will be bitterly cold, with a high of just 15 degrees and sub-zero windchills. The winds will stick around throughout the day as gusts reach around 35 mph, with sustained winds expected at 10 to 15 mph.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Voyageurs Wolf Project publishes montage of Minnesota trail cam footage
(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by...
Arrest made in connection to St. Paul homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide from early Sunday morning. Police say they took a 32-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon. On Sunday, officers and Saint Paul Fire Medics responded to a 911 call for a...
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
Minnesota sees steep, early spike in flu cases
The flu is hitting Minnesota early, and it's hitting hard, with a spike in hospitalizations over the past week. So far, the state has recorded 439 hospitalizations from the flu – a number we normally don't see until the end of the year.
Deadly snowstorm slams Western NY, Buffalo metro area with record 6-plus feet of snow
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is underway across western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, where some places will see more than 4 feet of snow pile up by the end of this weekend. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing...
St. Paul man set fire to parents home with them inside: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old man in St. Paul faces charges for allegedly starting a fire in his parent's basement and walking away while they were still inside. Court documents state John Joseph Swenson, 55, is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire in his parent's home, which spread and caused extensive damage. Authorities allege this wasn't the first time he started a fire at the home.
St. Francis house fire has multiple agencies responding
ST. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are responding to a house fire in St. Francis Friday evening. The St. Francis Police Department dispatch confirmed they were alerted to a fully engulfed house fire at 2:49 p.m. at the 23300 block of Redwood Court. The scene remains active as...
Lake City Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Cow
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man was brought to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a cow Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 39-year-old Corey Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north on Hwy. 63 when the vehicle struck a cow at the intersection of 63 and County Rd. 70 about three miles south of Zumbro Falls. The vehicle-animal collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Twin Cities could see largest November temperature swing in 40+ years
Early November warmth is nothing new. A mid- to late-November chill is also nothing new. But getting both of them in the same year? Far. Less. Common.
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
