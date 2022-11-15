Read full article on original website
Ascension Health Unit administering flu vaccines
The Ascension Parish Health Unit has the influenza vaccine available for anyone over 18. Flu shots are administered on weekdays except Wednesdays from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. Upcoming holiday hours will vary in availability. November 21st and November 22nd The Ascension Health Unit will operate from 7:30 AM-3:00 PM.
Ascension Schools earn A-rating
The Louisiana Department of Education released statewide district and school performance data for the 2021-22 school year. This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the hard work of our students and all those who support them from teachers, staff, and school building leaders to district-level employees and you: our parents and guardians.
Jewelry Artist and Cancer Survivor offers inspiration, encouragement
The love and encouragement Ana Maria Andricain received during her 2014 battle with breast cancer inspired her to create a special collection of jewelry designed to support those undergoing treatment or to help survivors celebrate their recovery. It has also become a meaningful way for her and her customers to support healthcare organizations providing care to cancer patients in the Baton Rouge area.
Guilty Pleas for the Week of November 7-11
During the week of November 7 – November 11, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Cour-Ascension Parish:. Efrain Urbina, 44444 Melancon St. Sorrento, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and...
BR woman arrested after brawl led to shooting at Prairieville gas station; more arrest pending.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Prairieville, which left one person injured. Raneshia Pointer is charged with principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, two-counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion. Detectives have also received an arrest warrant for Rhesa Pointer, 40 of Baton Rouge. She will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two-counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion.
