United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Catholic Sister Spreads the Gospel of Community-Driven Capital
Community development finance has a fierce — if a bit unlikely — advocate in Sister Corinne Florek. Florek entered the Adrian Dominican Congregation in the 60s and received her MBA in 1980. For the next 40 years, she devoted her career to addressing economic development at the community level.
Economics In Brief: How Interest Rate Hikes Will Hit Black Workers Harder
Curbing Inflation Will Disproportionately Hurt Black Workers. Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, tells Vox there is a “persistent, pernicious gap where Black Americans face twice the unemployment as white Americans, no matter what kind of an economy we have, a booming economy or a recession.”
Economics In Brief: New Mexico Enshrines The Right To Pre-K
New Mexico will be the first state in the country to guarantee a constitutional right to early childhood education. With more than 70% of the vote, voters there have approved a ballot measure to radically expand pre-K and childcare access – by pulling funds from the state’s reserves of oil and gas revenue.
Economics In Brief: The Four-Day Workweek Is A Win-Win
The Data Is In: A Four-Day Workweek Really Is Better For Everyone. For the past six months, 3,300 workers at 73 British companies have been participating in the world’s biggest trial of the four-day workweek, cutting their hours by 80% while receiving the same pay. Nearly all the companies surveyed say their productivity has been steady or gone up, according to The Nation; a handful say it has improved significantly. Surveys show that the share of sleep-deprived employees has fallen from about 43% to under 15%. “So far, the evidence that’s rolling in points in a clear direction: A shorter week allows workers to better take care of themselves without sacrificing productivity,” The Nation concludes,.
What Happened To New York City’s Internet Master Plan?
Early this year, as Jennifer Gutiérrez started her tenure as a New York City council member and chair of its technology committee, she had a question: “What the hell is going on with the Internet Master Plan?”. In January 2020, under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city...
