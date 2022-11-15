ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next City

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Next City

Economics In Brief: How Interest Rate Hikes Will Hit Black Workers Harder

Curbing Inflation Will Disproportionately Hurt Black Workers. Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, tells Vox there is a “persistent, pernicious gap where Black Americans face twice the unemployment as white Americans, no matter what kind of an economy we have, a booming economy or a recession.”
Next City

Economics In Brief: New Mexico Enshrines The Right To Pre-K

New Mexico will be the first state in the country to guarantee a constitutional right to early childhood education. With more than 70% of the vote, voters there have approved a ballot measure to radically expand pre-K and childcare access – by pulling funds from the state’s reserves of oil and gas revenue.
ARIZONA STATE
Next City

Economics In Brief: The Four-Day Workweek Is A Win-Win

The Data Is In: A Four-Day Workweek Really Is Better For Everyone. For the past six months, 3,300 workers at 73 British companies have been participating in the world’s biggest trial of the four-day workweek, cutting their hours by 80% while receiving the same pay. Nearly all the companies surveyed say their productivity has been steady or gone up, according to The Nation; a handful say it has improved significantly. Surveys show that the share of sleep-deprived employees has fallen from about 43% to under 15%. “So far, the evidence that’s rolling in points in a clear direction: A shorter week allows workers to better take care of themselves without sacrificing productivity,” The Nation concludes,.
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy