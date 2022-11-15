Read full article on original website
Kinzinger says Pence can’t please both Trump supporters, haters
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on Sunday that former Vice President Pence is trying to please supporters and opponents of former President Trump after Pence said Congress “has no right” to his testimony about the Capitol attack. “Look, it’s really disappointing,” Kinzinger, a member of the House committee...
Won’t someone think of Mark Amodei?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Now that it is official and Republicans will control the House of Representatives, pretty soon we’ll get to see if Marjorie Taylor Greene crushes the hopes and dreams of Mark Amodei. Given the Georgia congresswoman’s severely Trumpy all-whackadoodle-all-the-time approach to holding elected office, it would not be the least bit surprising if she couldn’t pick […] The post Won’t someone think of Mark Amodei? appeared first on Nevada Current.
