Sony has today added a whopping 20 new games at a single time for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. While those who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have been able to download their free games for November 2022 for multiple weeks at this point, Premium and Extra members have instead been left waiting a bit longer to get their own slate of new titles. Luckily, this month's lineup is likely one of the best that Sony has added since overhauling PS Plus a few months back.

4 DAYS AGO