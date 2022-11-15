ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox

The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 20 New Games at Once

Sony has today added a whopping 20 new games at a single time for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. While those who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have been able to download their free games for November 2022 for multiple weeks at this point, Premium and Extra members have instead been left waiting a bit longer to get their own slate of new titles. Luckily, this month's lineup is likely one of the best that Sony has added since overhauling PS Plus a few months back.
The Verge

Epic alleges Google paid $360 million to keep Activision from launching its own app store

Activision Blizzard and Riot Games at one point told Google they might launch their own mobile app stores, according to new documents filed in Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against the search giant. The details came to light as part of allegations about major deals signed with the two companies. Google allegedly agreed to pay Activision about $360 million over three years and Riot about $30 million for a one-year deal.
The Verge

Microsoft Teams is getting a sign language view

Microsoft has a new dedicated sign language view for its Microsoft Teams video conferencing platform. The feature enables sign language users to select up to two other participants’ videos to be fixed in a central location, allowing designated signers to be visible throughout the meeting. Microsoft says Teams users...
GAMINGbible

Microsoft halts new Xbox because it's too expensive

Last month, you might remember that the internet all came together to play a fun game of 'what’s on Phil Spencer’s shelf' when the Xbox boss posted a picture of it in celebration of Fallout’s 25th anniversary. Eagle-eyed gamers were quick to spot that, moving past the big Vault Boy statue in the middle, what looked like a mini Xbox Series S could be seen.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...

