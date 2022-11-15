ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mommy & Me is 'helping more people' with its move to a larger location in Topeka

By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago
Mommy & Me in Topeka recently opened its doors to customers with a larger storefront.

The resale store now located at 1930 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Suite A1, will allow for growth demands to expand with "about 250 times the floor space" of the former location.

The Wanamaker location was previously occupied by Tuesday Morning, a discount store.

Mommy & Me first opened 31 years ago at 1707 S.E. 29th St., Suite 400, in Shawnee Plaza. The mother-daughter retailers then moved to 3703 S.W. Burlingame Road, Suite 500.

Mommy & Me is 'helping more people'

"Mommy and Me purchases gently used, quality adult and children's clothing and shoes, as well as toys and baby equipment," owner Kim Porter said in a news release. "We then clean and prep those items for resale at a steep discount to customers."

Items not accepted are nursery bedding, breast pumps, bottles, car seats, cribs, stuffed animals and "anything that is dirty, missing parts has been recalled," according to the store's website.

Porter said an important part about the new storefront is that prices won't change, but clothing will now expand to accept adult sizes.

"Now, we take adults, too. It's not just a mom and child store," Porter said. "We try to serve everybody. We've been working really hard not to raise our prices."

The store will expand to online sales sometime in 2023.

"We want it to be a really smooth transition," Porter said. "We have a lot of people from Manhattan and the Junction City area that come into town, and since this location isn't a plausible thing, that's the best way they can reach us, through online sales."

When the online site does launch, the store owner hopes to have a "loyalty program" for online customers, as well as helping donate books to teachers.

Currently, the resale store offers "Discount Dollars," which is paper dollars that customers have to track for a discounted amount off their total purchase. It can be a hassle, though.

"We offer a variety of discounts, such as military, foster families, bring in your own reusable tote bag," Porter said.

Customers also have the option to purchase a reusable tote bag at the store, she said.

"Expanding for us is really just being able to help more people," Porter said.

What are the business hours for Mommy & Me in Topeka?

Mommy & Me is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at Klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

