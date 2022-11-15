ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jorge
4d ago

I love fish, but won't be coming downtown Minneapolis anytime soon. The odds of getting robbed, and now bump and jacked, are pretty high, so why risk it? And with Democrats running the city and the entire state now, things won't be changing anytime soon. it's more likely they'll encourage a homeless encampment of tents to move in. so I'll go somewhere safer where my car and personal safety are not at risk.

eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
KARE 11

V3 Center enters new phase

MINNEAPOLIS — The term "fitness center" falls short when it comes to describing the hopes and dreams surrounding the V3 Center, which will soon take shape on this city's northside. Governor Tim Walz, local leaders, and key players who've worked for years to take the health and wellness center...
newspaces.com

Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance

Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance. Previously abundant with golden oak cabinetry, outdated appliances and a bulky bathroom, this remodel was a necessary chapter of transformation for homeowner Debbie. Debbie, who was renting out the place prior to her residence, recently took control of the ill kept and neglected space and reached out to New Spaces in hopes of establishing a newfound warmth and character to the place.
Bring Me The News

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
roi-nj.com

Sun Country Airlines to launch nonstop service from A.C. to Minneapolis

Sun Country Airlines will launch its first ever regularly nonstop service from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to a Tuesday announcement from Sun Country and the South Jersey Transportation Authority. Beginning May 1, 2023, the hybrid low-cost airline will fly twice weekly, seasonal, nonstop service flights providing connectivity to...
CBS Minnesota

Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
ballparkdigest.com

New Minnesota Twins branding unveiled

New Minnesota Twins branding was unveiled by the team today at the Mall of America, with a new look linking the past to the present and a notable return to the team’s original, never implemented name of the Twin Cities Twins. Unveiling at the Mall of America was certainly...
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Video

This past summer in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Park hotel, a guest shot a video that shows a person stealing a catalytic converter. The Brooklyn Park Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page to show what a catalytic converter theft looks like. “If you watch it,...
