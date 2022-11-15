ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham police say man was killed after pedestrian crash on Franklin Street

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ypLD_0jBLDS1j00

FRAMINGHAM Authorities said a man was killed last week after he was struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street.

Authorities have not identified the man, other than to say he was in his 60s and not from Framingham. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was also not identified.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. Thursday near 68 Franklin St., police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said. The man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle. It is not known whether he was in a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene after the incident, Mickens said.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died.

Pike crash: Man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash on I-90 in Framingham

The crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police and the Framingham Police Department.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said no one has been charged or cited for the crash.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash

RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street

At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police arrest break-in suspects

Two men are facing criminal charges after Cambridge police say they were arrested in connection with investigations into two separate break-ins and the theft of multiple bicycles. Officers responding to a reported break-in on Green Street on Friday morning arrested Raymond Batista, 55, of Cambridge, who was determined to be...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
LEICESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver cited after car crashes into Newton brook

NEWTON, Mass. — A driver was cited for several violations Friday morning after crashing into a brook in Newton, according to authorities. Newton Police say they responded to the Cheesecake Brook at the intersection of Crafts Street and Albemarle Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a car into the water. Responding officers found a car flipped over at the bottom of the brook and a driver suffering minor injuries.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that injured child near Everett school

EVERETT, Mass. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Friday after a child was struck in Everett, police said. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Edith Street near the Lafayette School. Police are crediting witnesses with helping police catch the suspected driver, 45-year-old Simonica Soares of Everett. Soares...
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

Juvenile Arrested after Stealing and Crashing Car Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Boston Police officers assigned to both District B-3 and C-11 responded to reports that a car had been stolen and had fled away from the owner. Police stopped the vehicle near Quincy and Columbia Street, but immediately and quickly took off away from officers. Police...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Woman Stabbed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2:30 p.m. “This incident stemmed from an altercation between two parties who are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The woman, in her 40s,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy