Framingham police say man was killed after pedestrian crash on Franklin Street

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities said a man was killed last week after he was struck by a vehicle on Franklin Street.

Authorities have not identified the man, other than to say he was in his 60s and not from Framingham. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was also not identified.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. Thursday near 68 Franklin St., police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said. The man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle. It is not known whether he was in a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene after the incident, Mickens said.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died.

The crash is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police and the Framingham Police Department.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said no one has been charged or cited for the crash.

