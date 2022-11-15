ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
SAINT PAUL, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

23 Twin Cities art events you don't want to miss this winter

Winter has arrived in the Twin Cities, and with it comes new ways to get out and have fun. Here are the events, exhibits, concerts and more you don't want to miss this season. 🎇 Holidazzle brings interactive art exhibits — including a giant yeti — vendors, food trucks, fireworks and more to Loring Park in Minneapolis for four weekends. Nov. 25-Dec. 18.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
ROSEVILLE, MN
mspmag.com

Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale

If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios

10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"A Servants' Christmas" returns to St. Paul's History Theatre

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The History Theatre in St. Paul is hoping to bring joy and a message of acceptance to the holiday season."A Servants' Christmas" is back for the first time since 2008. The musical is set on Summit Avenue in St. Paul in 1899. A rich, strict Christian family brings a young immigrant in as a maid."She's keeping a secret because she feels that if she exposes herself as a Jewish woman that she'd lose her employment," explained Ron Peluso, artistic director for St. Paul's History Theatre.John Fenn wrote the story based on an actual family, the Warners.The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Isla Chiu

St. Cloud State University

Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons

After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul man set fire to parents home with them inside: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old man in St. Paul faces charges for allegedly starting a fire in his parent's basement and walking away while they were still inside. Court documents state John Joseph Swenson, 55, is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire in his parent's home, which spread and caused extensive damage. Authorities allege this wasn't the first time he started a fire at the home.
SAINT PAUL, MN
