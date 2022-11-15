Read full article on original website
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Minneapolis 2022 & St. Paul: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Minneapolis this year & St. Paul? This post covers Christmas Minneapolis 2022 & St. Paul including where to go for Christmas dinner in Minneapolis & St. Paul, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
The U of M is offering a unique and meaty holiday gift idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — If you're looking for a unique, local gift for the food lover in your life, here's an idea: The Meat and Dairy Salesroom on the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. The salesroom is stocked with cheeses, ice cream, brats, chicken wings, honey, and other...
"Cranksgiving" and ShrekFest: Events in the Twin Cities this weekend
🚲 Cranksgiving, a bike-powered food drive, is Saturday in St. Paul. Cyclists will unofficially race across the city to purchase groceries and deliver the donations to a local church. Free. 💡 The Mears Park lighting ceremony in Lowertown is 5pm Saturday. Enjoy caroling, hot drinks and merriment....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
KARE
Why cats pawsitively love St. Paul-based Purrniture Cat Furniture
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Ask Darryl Michaelson about his company — designing and manufacturing cat furniture — and he'll tell you, "It's a happy business." A happy business that started as a hobby. When Michaelson was 24 years old, he wanted to get his pets a cat...
23 Twin Cities art events you don't want to miss this winter
Winter has arrived in the Twin Cities, and with it comes new ways to get out and have fun. Here are the events, exhibits, concerts and more you don't want to miss this season. 🎇 Holidazzle brings interactive art exhibits — including a giant yeti — vendors, food trucks, fireworks and more to Loring Park in Minneapolis for four weekends. Nov. 25-Dec. 18.
Budding entrepreneurs fill vacant storefronts in downtown St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — The pandemic devastated downtown areas across the United States, leading to many empty storefronts as local businesses struggled to keep pace with the recovery. In St. Paul, a group of business owners and the St. Paul Downtown Alliance decided to turn a negative into a...
Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota
Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
mspmag.com
Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale
If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
"A Servants' Christmas" returns to St. Paul's History Theatre
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The History Theatre in St. Paul is hoping to bring joy and a message of acceptance to the holiday season."A Servants' Christmas" is back for the first time since 2008. The musical is set on Summit Avenue in St. Paul in 1899. A rich, strict Christian family brings a young immigrant in as a maid."She's keeping a secret because she feels that if she exposes herself as a Jewish woman that she'd lose her employment," explained Ron Peluso, artistic director for St. Paul's History Theatre.John Fenn wrote the story based on an actual family, the Warners.The...
More terrain, restaurants and lifts: What's new at Colorado ski resorts
Colorado ski destinations are upping the ante when it comes dining and amenities this season, part of a broader strategy to create unique visitor experiences. What they're saying: "Resorts are looking for ways to bring people on the mountain," says Sarah Beatty with Colorado Ski Country, an organization that represents 21 ski areas.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
St. Cloud State University
Field trip: Delta Airlines and Four Seasons
After over a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hospitality and Tourism club went on a trip to the Twin Cities to visit two prominent industry facilities. Dr. Hung-Chih ‘Alvin’ Yu led the trip experience. Delta Airlines senior avionic technician Thomas Trenda led students on a tour...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
fox9.com
St. Paul man set fire to parents home with them inside: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old man in St. Paul faces charges for allegedly starting a fire in his parent's basement and walking away while they were still inside. Court documents state John Joseph Swenson, 55, is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire in his parent's home, which spread and caused extensive damage. Authorities allege this wasn't the first time he started a fire at the home.
