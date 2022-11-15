Read full article on original website
WATCH: Burley ID Home Movie Is Straight Outta Christmas Vacation
Film-watching is a tradition for many Idaho families during the holidays. Some of these movies that loved ones get together to watch and reminisce over were created on a camcorder decades ago, and I recently found some cool footage from 1970 out of Burley, Idaho, that I thought I'd share.
A Rural Idaho Town Surrenders to the Transgender Woke Mob
Kimberly, Idaho looks like a painting of the traditional American west. There’s a water tower downtown. The railroad blazes a trail along one side of the community. You can ride a mechanized bull at one downtown watering hole. There are several churches that dot various intersections. Maybe more churches on average for a town with a population of 35 hundred. Crimes are few. Nearly everyone shows up for the parade every July.
Dude, Where’s My (FREE) Camper; It’s In Wendell ID Ready To Go
There's an exciting listing that just went live on the southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Craigslist website just in time for the holiday road trip season. A guy named Tim just listed an overshot camper that was left on his property for the very reasonable price of $0.00. Road trips for...
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Can You Help Me Find Idaho Related Christmas Gifts?
A year ago I planned to send some family members Idaho-themed Christmas presents. I discovered the state capitol had a gift shop and decided it would be a good place to start. My thinking is it could be a bit pricey but if the difference benefits our lovely capitol building I would be glad to help by shelling out a few extra dollars. I went online and was informed the gift shop was closed for renovations. As a result, I bought the gifts from a private seller (and possibly save a few dollars) and shipped them directly to recipients.
New Restaurant Aimed At Satisfying Those Cravings Is Open In Twin Falls
Antojos Eatery and Cafe is open in Twin Falls. The new restaurant celebrates it's soft opening today, November 18th, until 7 pm. They also had a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. The new restaurant is where the old Maxie's used to be. Antojos Eatery and Cafe. Antojos means "cravings"...
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Driver Test Questions Twin Falls Motorists Are Getting Wrong
I've been driving in Twin Falls for many years, and I keep seeing area motorists making the same poor decisions behind the wheel. I recently researched the most missed driving test questions in Idaho, and it all began to make sense. Ninety-nine percent of the questions on national driving tests...
The Twin Falls Public Library Is Officially Going Fine Free
The Twin Falls Public Library has officially decided to go fine-free for late returns on books and other materials starting next year. The library stated that fines will no longer be implemented, and current fines will be forgiven. Fine Free At The Twin Falls Public Library. Starting in January of...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner Planned For Twin Falls ID Community
The United States holiday that celebrates family, food, and putting differences aside is next week. One Twin Falls church has planned a free Thanksgiving feast for anyone in the city that could use some company and a warm meal. Thanksgiving is a week from Thursday (November 24). It's a time...
Spend A Snowy Night In Covered Wagon Airbnb East Of Twin Falls
I've seen some charming rentals on Airbnb over the years, but there's one property roughly 100 miles east of Twin Falls that is the definition of romantic. How does a snowy, overnight stay in a covered wagon with nearly 360 degrees of mountains sound?. Airbnb has become insanely popular since...
Idaho’s Unemployment Stayed Under 3 Percent in October
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The unemployment rate increased slightly in October while staying under 3 percent for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent the month before. The number of people not working in the state went up to a total of 28,173. According to Idaho Labor, the number of employed people grew slightly in October by 455 to a total of 933,268. The Twin Falls metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was one of four that saw over-the-month growth in nonfarm jobs at 0.2 percent; the highest was Idaho Falls with a 0.4 percent increase. The Twin Falls MSA also had the highest year-over-year job growth at 4.3 percent. Some of the biggest job gains from November to October were in accommodation and food services (4.8 percent) natural resources (2.3 percent), and real estate rental and leasing (1 percent). Private educational services, information, state government and local government, construction, transportation, and several other industries had seen the highest job declines.
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
60 Hrs To Fight Hunger Returns To Twin Falls To Help People In Need
One of the best fundraisers of the year is coming back for another opportunity to help tons of families in the Magic Valley in need over the holiday season. 60 Hours to Fight Hunger is back and you can help make the event a huge success. 60 Hours To Fight...
Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals
The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Support Our Future As The Magic Valley Kid Market Returns This Weekend
If you believe that the children are our future, then this weekend you have the opportunity to support, encourage, and help finance the business-minded youth of Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Kid Market is returning to the Filer Fairgrounds. The Magic Valley Kid Market At Fairgrounds This Weekend. The Magic...
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Famous Author Has Decided To Work With Twin Falls Publisher
A new bookstore recently opened in Downtown Twin Falls called DAP. It is from Di Angelo Publishing, a local publishing company that has been around for 14 years. Now, the owner of DAP has announced a major project with famous author R. L. Stine. Sequoia Schmidt, the owner, and creator...
