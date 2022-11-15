ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Rural Idaho Town Surrenders to the Transgender Woke Mob

Kimberly, Idaho looks like a painting of the traditional American west. There’s a water tower downtown. The railroad blazes a trail along one side of the community. You can ride a mechanized bull at one downtown watering hole. There are several churches that dot various intersections. Maybe more churches on average for a town with a population of 35 hundred. Crimes are few. Nearly everyone shows up for the parade every July.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit

The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Can You Help Me Find Idaho Related Christmas Gifts?

A year ago I planned to send some family members Idaho-themed Christmas presents. I discovered the state capitol had a gift shop and decided it would be a good place to start. My thinking is it could be a bit pricey but if the difference benefits our lovely capitol building I would be glad to help by shelling out a few extra dollars. I went online and was informed the gift shop was closed for renovations. As a result, I bought the gifts from a private seller (and possibly save a few dollars) and shipped them directly to recipients.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Unemployment Stayed Under 3 Percent in October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The unemployment rate increased slightly in October while staying under 3 percent for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the unemployment rate increased to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent the month before. The number of people not working in the state went up to a total of 28,173. According to Idaho Labor, the number of employed people grew slightly in October by 455 to a total of 933,268. The Twin Falls metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was one of four that saw over-the-month growth in nonfarm jobs at 0.2 percent; the highest was Idaho Falls with a 0.4 percent increase. The Twin Falls MSA also had the highest year-over-year job growth at 4.3 percent. Some of the biggest job gains from November to October were in accommodation and food services (4.8 percent) natural resources (2.3 percent), and real estate rental and leasing (1 percent). Private educational services, information, state government and local government, construction, transportation, and several other industries had seen the highest job declines.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Store in Twin Falls Going out of Business Means Great Christmas Deals

The holidays are around the corner and the time for Christmas shopping has begun. Everyone is looking for the best deals and checking out every store to see if they can find something they may want to get a friend or family member that they don't know about. Unfortunately, many stores have closed in Twin Falls over the last couple of years, and it has limited the places to physically shop at. Some stores have closed for good while others have transitioned online. One store earlier this year closed its doors to become an online store, but unfortunately, the online store is closing now as well. While this is sad news, the closing sale comes at a great time, as we all look for good deals and as the owner looks to sell all of her merchandise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

