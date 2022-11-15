Read full article on original website
Dare to dream: Law student has a background in law enforcement
Law student Zahara Madahah aims to one day be a Supreme Court Justice. Many of Zahara Madahah’s adult choices have been rooted in her childhood and experiences growing into womanhood. Always wanting to serve the community, she bcame an officer with the Detroit Police Department. “I was able to...
Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
Macomb County Food Program receives $50,000 donation to help with growing local need for food assistance
Officials with Macomb County announced Wednesday a $50,000 donation made to the Macomb County Food Program on behalf of the Macomb Food Program 501c3 board. The nonprofit, which is an external organization separate from the county, presented the funds on Tuesday at the Macomb County Food Program warehouse. “We are...
Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition
Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
Local county legislators to co-host 14th Tri-County Summit
Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David T. Woodward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, and Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Brown. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, November 18, county legislators from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties will co-host the 2022 Tri-County Summit...
MAJ addresses 'Jungle of Issues'
The Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) conducted its “No-Fault Institute XIX—Hacking Our Way Through the Jungle of Issues” at the Four Points by Sheraton Novi last month. Among those taking part in “PIP Day” were (left to right) Chad Engelhardt, moderator Tom Sinas, Richard Hillary, MAJ Secretary Nick Andrews, Milea Vislosky, moderator Wayne Miller, Kevin Koma, and Josh Havens.
JAEPC Meeting
JAEPC President Monica Moser, president and CEO, Jackson Community Foundation; with guest speaker, FBI Special Agent Patrick Geahan. The Jackson Area Estate Planning Council met Nov. 9 at Veritas in downtown Jackson. Guest speaker FBI Supervisory Special Agent Patrick M. Geahan spoke on “Elder Abuse Trends and How to Protect Against Them.”.
Prosecutor working to end school threats
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
Labor �market �liberty: Where do Michigan cities rank?
Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranks third among Michigan’s 14 metro areas in a new index of economic freedom, suggesting a bullish future for the region’s business and employment growth. Our new study objectively scores economic freedom at the local level across Michigan and the United States. We find high degrees...
Daily Briefs
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
43rd Race Judicata produces a host of winners on October 9
A spirited turnout of runners and walkers highlighted the Oakland County Bar Association’s 43rd annual Race Judicata on October 9 at Birmingham Covington School. “The weather was great and the company even better for Race Judicata,” said Jennifer Roosenberg, executive director of the OCBA. “We enjoyed seeing families, friends, and animals all out on the course.”
In Memoriam
Longtime local attorney Michael James (Mick) Baughman died Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 94. A member of the first Holy Communion Class at Queen Miraculous Medal, Baughman was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, where he was a member of the football team that won the Catholic League of Southern Michigan Championship in 1946.
At a Glance ...
Admission ceremony scheduled for new lawyers at courthouse. The list of those who passed the July bar exam has been released by the State Board of Law Examiners. The list appears on Page 4 of this paper as well as on the board’s website at www.courts.michigan.gov/administration/committees-boards/board-of-law-examiners. The Macomb County...
