Student strives to promote housing justice efforts
Law student Cassie Weck Wun found her passion for the legal world sparked while working and living at Jerusalem Farm, a Catholic, intentional community and urban farm in northeast Kansas City, Mo. “Like any small nonprofit, I had many roles there, but three of my main roles were to coordinate...
Bias Awareness Reception
The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
MAJ addresses 'Jungle of Issues'
The Michigan Association for Justice (MAJ) conducted its “No-Fault Institute XIX—Hacking Our Way Through the Jungle of Issues” at the Four Points by Sheraton Novi last month. Among those taking part in “PIP Day” were (left to right) Chad Engelhardt, moderator Tom Sinas, Richard Hillary, MAJ Secretary Nick Andrews, Milea Vislosky, moderator Wayne Miller, Kevin Koma, and Josh Havens.
Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition
Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
Macomb County Food Program receives $50,000 donation to help with growing local need for food assistance
Officials with Macomb County announced Wednesday a $50,000 donation made to the Macomb County Food Program on behalf of the Macomb Food Program 501c3 board. The nonprofit, which is an external organization separate from the county, presented the funds on Tuesday at the Macomb County Food Program warehouse. “We are...
Local county legislators to co-host 14th Tri-County Summit
Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David T. Woodward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, and Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Brown. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, November 18, county legislators from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties will co-host the 2022 Tri-County Summit...
Daily Briefs
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks
A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes Division from Treasury, leading to further investigation and charges....
Prosecutor working to end school threats
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been working with local law enforcement to form a one two punch in educating Macomb County students on threats to school safety, the consequences as a result of a threat, and how to report a threat. S. o far this year, Macomb County...
At a Glance ...
Admission ceremony scheduled for new lawyers at courthouse. The list of those who passed the July bar exam has been released by the State Board of Law Examiners. The list appears on Page 4 of this paper as well as on the board’s website at www.courts.michigan.gov/administration/committees-boards/board-of-law-examiners. The Macomb County...
