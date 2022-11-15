Read full article on original website
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Meet the oldest person to have ever lived
Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Um, Was Cleopatra’s Tomb Discovered?
Will Cleopatra's final resting place contain Egyptian magic, or even a curse?
newbooksnetwork.com
Towards a Green China
What does the concept of ecological civilisation mean in practice? And how can we understand the relationship between grand visions, legal systems, green politics and development processes on the ground in contemporary China?. In this episode we focus on China’s environmental ambitions and its increasingly central role in efforts towards...
Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth
How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.
newbooksnetwork.com
Women In Art Magazine
Laureline Latour founded Women In Art Magazine in July 2022 from a desire to bring together artists from different countries. She studied German and Russian ab initio at Oxford University. Women In Art Magazine's teams are based between Oxford, London, Paris and beyond. Caleb Zakarin is the Assistant Editor of...
newbooksnetwork.com
The Sea and International Relations
While the world's oceans cover more than seventy percent of its surface, the sea has largely vanished as an object of enquiry in International Relations (IR), being treated either as a corollary of land or as time. Yet, the sea is the quintessential international space, and its importance to global politics has become all the more obvious in recent years.
Schools of herring are filling a once-dead waterway
School of circling Alewives herring fish. Reimar – stock.adobe.comIn Howe Sound, British Columbia, a new generation of stewards is keeping careful tabs on the comeback efforts of a tiny fish with big cultural value.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Animals in that Country
In this episode, I talk to Dr. Laura Jean McKay about her award-winning novel The Animals in that Country (Scribe US, 2020). Hard-drinking, foul-mouthed, and allergic to bullshit, Jean is not your usual grandma. She’s never been good at getting on with other humans, apart from her beloved granddaughter, Kimberly. Instead, she surrounds herself with animals, working as a guide in an outback wildlife park. And although Jean talks to all her charges, she has a particular soft spot for a young dingo called Sue.
newbooksnetwork.com
The History of the London Underground Map
Few transportation maps can boast the pedigree that London’s iconic ‘Tube’ map can. Sported on t-shirts, keyrings, duvet covers, and most recently, downloaded an astonishing twenty million times in app form, the map remains a long-standing icon of British design and ingenuity. Hailed by the art and design community as a cultural artefact, it has also inspired other culturally important pieces of artwork, and in 2006 was voted second in BBC 2’s Great British Design Test.
newbooksnetwork.com
One Hundred Saturdays
With nearly a century of life behind her, Stella Levi had never before spoken in detail about her past. Then she met Michael Frank. He came to her Greenwich Village apartment one Saturday afternoon to ask her a question about the Juderia, the neighborhood in Rhodes where she'd grown up in a Jewish community that had thrived there for half a millennium.
abandonedspaces.com
Medieval Coin Discovered in Canada Could ‘Rewrite the History Books’
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has revealed the oldest-known gold coin ever discovered in Canada has been unearthed on one of the province’s beaches. Dating back to between 1422-27, it puts into question historians’ understanding of when Europeans arrived in Canada, with Ancient Origins declaring it could “rewrite the history books.”
ancientpages.com
Why The Discovery Of Cleopatra’s Tomb Would Rewrite History
AncientPages.com - It couldn’t have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west...
Chocks away! Airfix’s Spitfire takes to the skies again
Appearance: Well-put-together piece of kit. I’m no expert, but I think you’ll find the Supermarine Spitfire aircraft dates to 1936. Sorry, I was only referring to the Mk IX variant. The MK.IX was first developed in 1942. Yeah, this is the smaller version. How much smaller? About 1/72nd...
Eater
The Great American Chestnut Revival
On September 22, 1870, Henry Ward Beecher — a clergyman and social reformer as well as the brother of Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe — took to the Pittsfield Sun newspaper to write of the pleasures of “a-chestnutting” during his Massachusetts boyhood: “There was frolic enough, and climbing enough, and shaking enough, and rattling nuts enough, and a sly kiss or two, but never enough.” Chestnut trees were a staple of life in colonial America, and many who lived there, Beecher included, could not imagine life without them: “Long live the chestnut tree; and the chestnut woods on the mountain side!” he wrote.
scitechdaily.com
New Data Reveals an Arctic “Treasure Trove”
A new dataset provides an important glimpse into Arctic ecosystems. A major new project will help to monitor biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and calculating their extinction risk. The Alfred-Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar- and Marine Research (AWI) in Germany...
