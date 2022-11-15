Read full article on original website
Related
Government ‘must not politicise Covid memorial plans’
Ministers warned not to put political spin on plans to commemorate UK’s experience of pandemic
dcnewsnow.com
House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee
Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Global climate conference closes with climate damage compensation deal
The COP27 global climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, wrapped early Sunday with an agreement to compensate developing countries for the damages they have suffered from climate change. While developing countries have long pushed for a fund for the suffering they have endured from climate change, wealthy countries, including the U.S., had resisted the…
‘We can do the impossible’: how key players reacted to end of Cop27 climate summit
World leaders, diplomats and activists respond to signing of ‘historic’ deal as climate talks wrap up
'Window-shopping' GOP elites weigh Trump -- and the alternatives -- at high-profile Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump and his likely 2024 challengers are set to address the Republican Jewish Coalition this weekend in the first major gathering of GOP establishment since the party's lower-than-expected results in this month's midterms.
Comments / 1