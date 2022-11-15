Yes, Joel Embiid's stats are insane but wait until you see how 76ers center compares to Wilt Chamberlain

The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO