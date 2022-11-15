ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy