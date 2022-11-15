ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ng-sportingnews.com

Giannis vs. Embiid is the NBA's best rivalry: How Bucks, 76ers stars follow in the footsteps of Wilt & Russell

The NBA has always been about player rivalries and whether we've realized it or not, there's an all-time great one unfolding right in front of our eyes. When Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid go head-to-head on Friday, two of the most dominant players in the sport will clash for the 13th time in their careers and the majority of those matchups have not let us down.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Kevin Durant explains trade request, complains about Nets' roster but insists he isn't 'miserable' in Brooklyn: 'What are you expecting from that group?'

The Nets don't look like a legitimate championship contender at the moment, and Kevin Durant knows it. After a brutal 153-121 loss to the Kings on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn star presented a harsh reality about his team, which currently sits outside of the NBA Playoff and Play-In Tournament groups with a 6-9 record.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday NBA game

The version of Joel Embiid the Bucks will face on Friday is not the same Joel Embiid they faced a month ago. Following a slow start to the season, by his standards, it's safe to say the five-time All-Star has found his groove again. In a win against the Hawks over the weekend, Embiid erupted for a 42-point, 10-rebound double-double.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Thursday, Nov. 17

There are only three games on Thursday's NBA slate, but bettors still have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pistons-Clippers, Nets-Trail Blazers, and Spurs-Kings games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com

How good was Gilbert Arenas? The details behind rise and fall of Wizards star

Gilbert Arenas was among the NBA's biggest stars in his prime, but that prime was short-lived. Despite falling to the 31st pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, it didn't take Arenas long to make a name for himself. He was named the league's Most Improved Player in his sophomore season. He then earned the first of three straight All-Star selections in his fourth season.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

History of defending NBA champions shows Stephen Curry, Warriors could be going down dark path

The Warriors have been looking more like cubic zirconia than gold to start the 2022-23 season. Through the first month of the new campaign, Golden State has been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday night, which prompted some strong criticism from head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Raptors' Fred VanVleet pushes back on Scottie Barnes concerns: 'There's not any young player I would trade him for'

Scottie Barnes hasn't gotten his sophomore season off to the start many expected. After winning Rookie of the Year, much was made of the offseason work Barnes put in and how it was going to make him a "way better" player. The hype only continued when news broke that the Raptors wouldn't include him in trade talks for Kevin Durant and a group of NBA executives voted him as one of the young players they would most want to build around.
ng-sportingnews.com

Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious

The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker trash talk, revisited: Connection between Warriors, Suns guards extends beyond chatter about 'four rings'

On Oct. 25, Warriors fans witnessed one of the rarest sights in basketball history: an angry Klay Thompson. During the second half of an early-season contest between Golden State and Phoenix, Thompson got into a heated verbal altercation with Devin Booker, leading to the first ejection of Thompson's career. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for third CFP selection show in 2022

The College Football Playoff committee should have an easy job at the top of its latest rankings on Tuesday. Should being the operative word. Each of the top four teams handled their business on Saturday, including No. 4 TCU, which manhandled No. 18 Texas en route to a 17-10 victory in Austin. The score was closer than it appears, as the Longhorns' only score came in the fourth quarter on an unforced fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan.
GEORGIA STATE

