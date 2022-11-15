Read full article on original website
Turkey's Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt's Sisi at World Cup
ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed.
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
Belgium’s trade in Russian diamonds continues despite moral pressure
A leisurely stroll through Antwerp’s diamond district takes only five minutes. Yet through just one sq km in a drab quarter of Belgium’s second city pass 86% of the world’s rough diamonds. Into Antwerp’s nondescript concrete offices arrive billion-year-old gemstones from the faraway depths of mines in Botswana, Canada, South Africa, Angola – and Russia.
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1...
Qatar 2022 WTF: How the World Cup got lost in the desert of the real
By the time this article is published on Salon, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup tournament will have reached halftime. That match is between teams from Qatar and Ecuador, two nations whose citizens — at least before this week — might have had great difficulty finding the other one on a world map. (Just to prove I'm paying attention, Ecuador leads 2-0.)
