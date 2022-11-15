ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews Heritage Museum announces holiday closing

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum at 232 N. Trade Street will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31. Email the museum, located 232 N. Trade St., at info@matthewsheritagemuseum.org for more information. On the web: www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews Heritage Museum offering tours of Reid House

MATTHEWS – Many people drive by the Reid House at 134 W. John Street and wonder what’s inside. they could see inside. The Matthews Historical Foundation cares for the house and generally uses it as a rental property. In conjunction with the foundation, the museum has developed a new tour of the property focusing on the unique architecture of the structure and the family who lived there.
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

The Pizza Peel reveals new cocktail menu

The Pizza Peel Restaurant, with three locations in the Charlotte area, has released a new cocktail menu that includes new and creative cocktails as well as a Build Your Own section. Options range from a spicy Mezcal beverage to a color-changing lemonade vodka cocktail. The Build Your Own cocktail menu...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.11-17)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:. • Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93 • Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Greco Fresh Grille,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Christmas in Fort Mill to Include Tree Lighting & Annual Parade

Fort Mill has released details on two upcoming Christmas events, including the Lighting of the Tree and Christmas Parade!. The Fort Mill Christmas Village and the Lighting of the Tree take place on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Fort Mill Amphitheater at Walter Elisha Park, 345 N. White Street.
FORT MILL, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events

Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
STATESVILLE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Where to park at Birkdale Village? Counting spaces

Nov. 15. TL Bernthal. The number of parking spaces at Birkdale Village exceeds what is required, despite “the lack of parking” sometimes being a talking point about the mixed-use development in Huntersville. Birkdale Village currently exceeds the town’s minimum parking requirements, according to Brian Richards, assistant planning director...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Costume designer finds inspiration from the scrap pile

CHARLOTTE – A break in work turned into inspiration for Davita Galloway, award-winning costume designer and co-owner of DUPP&SWAT, a creative studio. After winning an award from the Metrolina Theatre Association for outstanding costume design for her work on Brand New Sheriff Productions “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Galloway was looking for a way to wind down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Plans show a new high-rise office tower off Morehead Street

Charlotte could soon see another new high-rise built outside of uptown as the city’s skyline spreads. Plans filed this week show a developer intends to build a 225-foot-tall office tower near the corner of Morehead and McDowell streets. The 1.6-acre lot is currently the site of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, the Big Chill event venue and several other local businesses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose

LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
LINCOLNTON, NC
The Associated Press

Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
CONCORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ram Realty Advisors acquires South End Business Park

CHARLOTTE – Ram Realty Advisors closed this week on the acquisition of South End Business Park, a 45-acre infill flex office park comprised of 377,000 square feet in the Lower South End neighborhood. The sale was brokered by Patrick Nally, Hunter Barron and Alexis Kaiser with JLL, representing seller...
CHARLOTTE, NC

