FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews Heritage Museum announces holiday closing
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum at 232 N. Trade Street will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31. Email the museum, located 232 N. Trade St., at info@matthewsheritagemuseum.org for more information. On the web: www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews Heritage Museum offering tours of Reid House
MATTHEWS – Many people drive by the Reid House at 134 W. John Street and wonder what’s inside. they could see inside. The Matthews Historical Foundation cares for the house and generally uses it as a rental property. In conjunction with the foundation, the museum has developed a new tour of the property focusing on the unique architecture of the structure and the family who lived there.
businesstodaync.com
Oh, there was no place like Stein Mart for the holidays — now, it’s online
Nov. 18. As the holiday shopping season gets under way, shoppers are missing Stein Mart. The Cornelius store closed two years ago after the off-price chain went bankrupt during the height of the pandemic. Stein Mart, which leased the Shops at Fresh Market space starting in 1999, was a mainstay...
thecharlotteweekly.com
The Pizza Peel reveals new cocktail menu
The Pizza Peel Restaurant, with three locations in the Charlotte area, has released a new cocktail menu that includes new and creative cocktails as well as a Build Your Own section. Options range from a spicy Mezcal beverage to a color-changing lemonade vodka cocktail. The Build Your Own cocktail menu...
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.11-17)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:. • Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93 • Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Greco Fresh Grille,...
fortmillsun.com
Christmas in Fort Mill to Include Tree Lighting & Annual Parade
Fort Mill has released details on two upcoming Christmas events, including the Lighting of the Tree and Christmas Parade!. The Fort Mill Christmas Village and the Lighting of the Tree take place on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Fort Mill Amphitheater at Walter Elisha Park, 345 N. White Street.
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
businesstodaync.com
Where to park at Birkdale Village? Counting spaces
Nov. 15. TL Bernthal. The number of parking spaces at Birkdale Village exceeds what is required, despite “the lack of parking” sometimes being a talking point about the mixed-use development in Huntersville. Birkdale Village currently exceeds the town’s minimum parking requirements, according to Brian Richards, assistant planning director...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Costume designer finds inspiration from the scrap pile
CHARLOTTE – A break in work turned into inspiration for Davita Galloway, award-winning costume designer and co-owner of DUPP&SWAT, a creative studio. After winning an award from the Metrolina Theatre Association for outstanding costume design for her work on Brand New Sheriff Productions “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Galloway was looking for a way to wind down.
Plaza Midwood spot named one of Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants in America’
CHARLOTTE — Supperland has landed on Esquire’s list of the “Best New Restaurants in America” in 2022. The publication features its top 40 picks from across the country; Supperland is ranked at No. 15. The Plaza Midwood restaurant dishes up steakhouse-meets-church-potluck vibes. Esquire also named Head...
Plans show a new high-rise office tower off Morehead Street
Charlotte could soon see another new high-rise built outside of uptown as the city’s skyline spreads. Plans filed this week show a developer intends to build a 225-foot-tall office tower near the corner of Morehead and McDowell streets. The 1.6-acre lot is currently the site of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, the Big Chill event venue and several other local businesses.
WBTV
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With inflation raising the cost of traditional Thanksgiving foods, saving money where possible has become even more important for Americans. WBTV has put together a list of current sales on Thanksgiving staples at Harris Teeter. NOTE: Harris Teeter recently announced it was canceling side dish orders...
lincolntimesnews.com
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
Video: Elderly woman injured after car rams into beauty shop at Park Road Shopping Center
The accident happened at AILLEA - Charlotte at the Park Road Shopping Center located at 4119 Park Road, authorities said.
Plaza Midwood residents looking for help after most trees in their neighborhood removed by Storm Water Services
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Plaza Midwood are ringing the alarm after most of the trees in their neighborhood were removed by Storm Water Services. They hope city or county leaders will step in to help. A creek running through the Central Avenue neighborhood was widened by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm...
wccbcharlotte.com
Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ram Realty Advisors acquires South End Business Park
CHARLOTTE – Ram Realty Advisors closed this week on the acquisition of South End Business Park, a 45-acre infill flex office park comprised of 377,000 square feet in the Lower South End neighborhood. The sale was brokered by Patrick Nally, Hunter Barron and Alexis Kaiser with JLL, representing seller...
