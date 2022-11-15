ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

18th Annual Tibet Festival

Burlington bike shop Old Spokes Home hosts race to benefit Feeding Chittenden. Organization works to get more women involved with local politics. Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Celebrating Vermont apple cider

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café. Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. ‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Holiday cheer returns to Church Street

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café. Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. ‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. For the first time, the Vermont Foodbank is trying out a distribution of halal chicken in the Burlington area. A small chicken farm in Colchester trying to fill a growing...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Houseplant variations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
GRAND ISLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Hank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 5 hours ago. UVM Health...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy. Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a recent stretch of winter-like weather, several ski resorts in our region are opening today. The snow guns are firing, and some trails are ready to go, as some resorts like Stowe gear up to welcome skiers and riders for the first time this season.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, November 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, November 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Do you want to get into backcountry skiing? Check out the Backcountry Primer at Mad River Glen today to learn the basics. From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Waitsfield, this workshop will prepare you for the wilderness. Organizers say it’s a great way to learn, or refresh yourself on, the fundamentals.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Randolph church launches toy drive for Ukraine

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but a church in Randolph has its eye on Christmas, doing its part to make sure kids in Ukraine get a visit from Santa this year. Three-year-old Abbey and her family are among the many donors giving to Randolph’s...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hundreds...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. domestic violence shelter marks 20 years

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past two decades, the organization Voices Against Violence has been giving victims of domestic violence in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties a place to stay. “We don’t expect it, but we have people come up to us and tell us how much we’ve...
GRAND ISLE COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy