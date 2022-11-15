ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

105.7 The Hawk

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Another 'racist' statue could be toppled in New Jersey

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey's current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

