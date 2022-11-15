ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart to pay $3.1 billion to state, local and tribal governments over toll of opioids it dispensed

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Beck
5d ago

This is so crazy. People need to start taking accountability for their own actions. Were there too many scripts for pain medication? Absolutely! However if you or your loved one started taking more than the therapeutic amounts, and OD that falls on the shoulders of the person misusing the medication. Why should pharmacies be on the hook for filling a prescription that a doctor wrote, and the patient is abusing?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
kosu.org

'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses

But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
MIAMI, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

CN receives herd of 165 for buffalo ranch

BULL HOLLOW – During the first week of November, the Cherokee Nation Buffalo Ranch received 165 head of bison to introduce into the existing herd, which will bring the total to approximately 350 head. CN Director of Land Management and Agriculture Dale Glory said the new head of bison...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee staff take on new government roles

TAHLEQUAH – A trio of Cherokee Nation citizens under the Secretary of State’s office have taken on new responsibilities. Canaan Duncan, Ashawna Miles and Taralee Montgomery have been given new titles and duties, it was recently announced. Duncan, a former Tribal Councilor, is now the administration’s senior advisor...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
ANDERSON, MO
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy