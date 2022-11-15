Police: 1 shot in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are trying to figure out who shot a man waiting in his car at a fast food drive-thru late Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.

READ: Mentor to 19-year-old fatally shot: Teen ‘always brought sunshine’

Police told WFTV that the customer was waiting in the drive-thru line outside the restaurant, when suddenly there was gunfire.

The man told police he didn’t see who shot him.

Investigators did not release the name or age of the victim but said he was expected to survive.

Orlando police have not provided a description of the shooter.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group