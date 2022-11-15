ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police: 1 shot in car at McDonald’s drive-thru in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are trying to figure out who shot a man waiting in his car at a fast food drive-thru late Monday.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.

Police told WFTV that the customer was waiting in the drive-thru line outside the restaurant, when suddenly there was gunfire.

The man told police he didn’t see who shot him.

Investigators did not release the name or age of the victim but said he was expected to survive.

Orlando police have not provided a description of the shooter.

