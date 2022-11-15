ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insolvencies rise by nearly 40% in England and Wales as costs soar

By Julia Kollewe and Graeme Wearden
A man walks past an empty shop which displays a 'to let' sign in the window Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The number of companies collapsing into insolvency in England and Wales has jumped by nearly 40% in a year, as soaring energy prices, high inflation and rising interest rates take their toll.

There were 1,948 company insolvencies in England and Wales last month, the Insolvency Service reported, up 16% from September’s total of 1,684.

That figure is 38% higher than in October 2021, when there were restrictions on winding up companies during the Covid pandemic, and 32% higher than in 2019.

It showed how companies in England and Wales were facing a “worsening situation”, said Jeremy Whiteson, a restructuring and insolvency partner at the City law firm Fladgate.

“It would be unsurprising if the situation was worsening for businesses and this was not merely a blip. High fuel prices, inflation, labour shortages, post-Brexit difficulties with international shipping, uncertainty in capital markets, raising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty all pose difficulties for businesses,” he said.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that there are a growing number of businesses in financial distress – although many are not yet reaching for formal insolvency procedures.”

Voluntary liquidations made up the bulk of the insolvencies – 1,594 – in which a company’s shareholders vote to wind a company up.

There were also 242 compulsory liquidations, where a court decides a company should be liquidated – more than four times as many as at the same time last year.

David Hudson, a restructuring partner at the business advisory firm FRP Advisory, said inflation was hurting firms badly. “On the ground inflation is devastating margins and throwing into doubt historically sound business models, which is eating away at confidence, undermining recovery plans and, crucially, testing the resolve of lenders,” he said.

“The latest insolvency figures show what many business leaders have been witnessing on the ground for some time now, conditions on the economic frontline are stormy. The chancellor faces an unenviable task on Thursday to steady the ship.”

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce spending cuts and tax rises to plug a big hole in the government finances in the autumn statement on Thursday, along with a 40% windfall tax on electricity generators and a tougher 35% tax on oil and gas companies’ excess profits.

Two in five established businesses are concerned they could face insolvency or mass redundancies as the UK enters into a recession, according to a survey by Allica Bank .

Claire Burden, a partner at the professional services firm Evelyn Partners, said a survey of more than 500 small businesses owners by Censuswide showed that nearly a quarter had sold or remortgaged their home to raise funds for their company and a further 22% had invested personal savings.

The Guardian

Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years

Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Guardian

Russian soldier seeking asylum in Madrid denounces ‘criminal’ Ukraine war

A member of Russia’s armed forces who took part in the invasion of Ukraine has requested political asylum after landing in Madrid, the Guardian has learned. Nikita Chibrin, 27, said that he spent more than four months in Ukraine as part of the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, a unit accused of committing war crimes in the Kyiv region in March.
The Guardian

‘The more we pulled back the carpet, the more we saw’: what I learned when I bought a house with a dark past

In January 2021, 18 months after a sticky divorce, I bought a house. I bought it partly because I could – my ex-wife and I had got lucky on the property ladder and walked away with enough money for a deposit each. But also, I bought it because I was desperate. With shared custody of our two-year-old daughter, I needed a place where she could be happy and where I could get back on my feet.
