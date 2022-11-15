It is said that a smile is contagious, and when shared, can make a person feel better about themselves and their environment. Through its “Smiles for Veterans” program, the Hawthorne-based Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) is recognizing the sacrifice of service members by providing veterans, military personnel, and their families with the gift of a healthy smile with the help of free dental care for the month of November.

HAWTHORNE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO