Board Gives Green Light for a $1.7 Million Square Foot Project

The Town Board of Ramapo has adopted a zoning amendment, giving the go-ahead for the proposal by a missionary group. According to the Rockland County Business Journal, the organization has "scaled what could be their greatest hurdle in moving toward building a facility that will become home to a working, living, and worship facility for members of the religious order".
RAMAPO, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Popular Ulster County chocolatiers expand with thriving mail-order business

As we observe the strategies that local organizations adopted to cope with the COVID crisis, we are frequently reminded of the adage, “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good.” Though the economic downturn associated with the pandemic proved a death knell to some businesses and a major setback to many others, a few managed to find opportunity in the changes in how consumers do their shopping. When customers can’t feel safe visiting your shop in person, you need to bring your products to them – via Internet, mail and phone order. And that approach can significantly expand the geography of your market.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
rocklandnews.com

Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy Opens Larger Facility in Nanuet

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (November 18, 2022) – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLChas moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet. The new facility is significantly larger to help more children and has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline and spider cage.
NANUET, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Yesterdays to close December 4 after 37 years on Main Street

After 37 years of merriment on Main Street, Yesterdays will close Sunday, December 4. Owner John Christison is having a new, larger location built at 16 Elm Street, which he hopes to open in late spring or early summer of 2023. In the meantime, Yesterdays will host one final St....
WARWICK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

4 Things we Love About Monroe, New York

From dinosaurs to macaroni and cheese, one of Orange County's best towns, Monroe is full of history and more!. If you think about it for a second, we are really lucky to live in an area like the Hudson Valley, right? We have so many small hometowns that have so much to offer. One of those small towns, located in Orange County is the town of Monroe. If you've never been to Monroe before let us share with you a little info about one of our favorite hometowns in the Hudson Valley!
MONROE, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Latimer: Westchester is the 'blue wall' of the downstate suburbs

While there has been a lot of discussion about a red wave in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, there are signs that Westchester County has become something of a blue wall. Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul won office by a 5.8% margin. In Westchester, it appears that, unofficially (some absentee ballots have yet to be counted), she won by a 20-point margin, or just over 67,000 votes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border

An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley

Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
WICCOPEE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]

