Carmel High School proudly announced senior Christian Yom as valedictorian and senior Kyle Grgecic as salutatorian for the Class of 2023. Not only are Yom and Grgecic the top students of their graduating class, but long-time friends. “It was a huge surprise in the best way,” Yom said of finding...

CARMEL HAMLET, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO